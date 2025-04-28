This One Cooking Tip Can Help Make Your Nails Stronger — Really! 

Your cuticles take quite the hit day-to-day. Whether you frequently pick at your frays (guilty...) or forget to moisturize after washing your hands, the skin surrounding your nailbeds can easily dry out or become inflamed. Ignore the ripped skin for too long, and you can damage the nailbeds or even cause infection. All that is to say: Moisturizing the cuticles is a nail care nonnegotiable. To do so, you can always snag a proper cuticle oil (our favorites, here), but a straight carrier oil will certainly do the job—which brings us to the famed cooking tip.