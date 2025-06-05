Other oils may take longer to soak into the skin, thus requiring some sort of dry time post-application. Coconut oil, however, is quick to absorb since it has a low molecular weight1 . This makes it a wonderful addition to body lotions, lip balms, and even face masks for some (those with acne-prone skin may want to steer clear since coconut oil can be comedogenic). And while coconut oil may clog pores for some, it's generally A+ for body lotions. Even those with oily skin can fare well with a coconut-oil-based moisturizer.