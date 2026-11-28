You Got Your 8 Hours, But Are You Making This Sleep Mistake?
You stay up late during the week, drag yourself out of bed for work, then catch up on sleep over the weekend.
Sound familiar? Even if you're getting close to eight hours a night, constantly shifting your sleep schedule may be affecting your rest. Sleep timing refers to when you fall asleep and wake up.
A consistent sleep schedule keeps those times about the same from one day to the next, while an inconsistent schedule lets them drift, so you might be asleep at 1 a.m. one night and still wide awake at that hour the next.
A new study of young adults explored how sleep timing differs between people with sleep disorders and healthy sleepers, shedding light on another important piece of sleep health.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand whether people with sleep disorders have less consistent sleep schedules than healthy sleepers. The study included 72 young adults (60% female, average age 25) enrolled in healthcare degree programs.
For one to three weeks, participants recorded their bedtimes and wake-up times in daily sleep diaries. They also completed sleep questionnaires, clinical interviews with a sleep psychologist, and overnight sleep studies.
Researchers grouped participants as healthy sleepers or as having delayed sleep-wake phase disorder (DSWPD), insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, or excessive daytime sleepiness.
DSWPD occurs when someone's internal body clock runs later than typical, making it difficult to fall asleep early and wake up for conventional work or school schedules. Researchers then scored how predictable each person's sleep and wake times were from day to day, using a scale of 0 to 100. Lower scores indicated less consistent schedules.
Night owls had less consistent sleep schedules
Of all the groups, only those with DSWPD had significantly less consistent sleep timing than healthy sleepers. Their median score was 75.8, compared with 79.4 among healthy sleepers.
People with insomnia, sleep apnea, and excessive daytime sleepiness showed no significant differences, although the insomnia group trended toward less regular schedules.
Total sleep time was also similar across groups. Those with DSWPD slept around 7.2 hours per night, compared with 7.5 hours among healthy sleepers. The distinction? People with delayed body clocks weren't necessarily sleeping less. Their sleep schedules were simply less predictable.
Why your body clock may be part of the problem
Your circadian rhythm is your body's internal clock, regulating when you feel alert and sleepy. With DSWPD, that clock runs later than conventional schedules allow.
If you naturally feel sleepy at 2 a.m. but need to wake up at 7 a.m. for work, you may compensate by sleeping later on weekends. That creates bigger shifts between weekday and weekend sleep patterns.
Sleep regularity is also gaining attention as a marker of health in its own right. Previous research has linked inconsistent bedtimes to higher cardiac risk and irregular sleep schedules to higher odds of hypertension. This small study doesn't establish that irregular sleep causes health problems, but it highlights why sleep duration isn't the only measure worth considering.
How to build a more consistent sleep schedule
If your sleep routine changes significantly throughout the week, a few adjustments may help:
- Anchor your wake-up time: Aim to get up around the same time each day, weekends included, to give your body a more predictable routine.
- Watch your weekend sleep-ins: Catching up on rest is understandable, but large shifts can make it harder to settle back into your weekday schedule.
- Pay attention to your natural sleep patterns: If you consistently struggle to fall asleep early, your body clock may be playing a role. These tips for adjusting your sleep schedule can help.
- Know when to seek help: If late-night alertness and early-morning wake-ups affect your daily life, speak with a sleep specialist about possible DSWPD and treatment options.
Current clinical guidance for DSWPD often includes strategically timed melatonin to help shift the body's internal clock. The role of sleep scheduling as a treatment still needs more research.
The takeaway
Getting enough sleep is important, but so is giving your body a predictable schedule.
If your bedtime changes dramatically between weekdays and weekends, your internal clock may appreciate a little more consistency.