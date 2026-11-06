You Can Probably Stop Chasing 15,000 Steps A Day, Research Suggests
If your daily step goal has ever turned a relaxing walk into a race against your phone, you may not need 15,000 steps a day to support your health.
While regular movement is linked to better long-term health, researchers are also interested in whether getting more steps could translate into lower healthcare costs down the line.
A new study1 tracking more than 20,000 adults in Japan explored that connection, offering a closer look at when the financial benefits of walking may start to level off.
About the study
Earlier research linking activity to lower healthcare costs mostly relied on self-reported exercise, which made it hard to see where the benefits might level off.
To investigate, researchers analyzed data from 20,950 adults aged 40 and older in Osaka, Japan, who had used a public health app for at least a year.
The app automatically tracked daily steps, which researchers linked to health insurance claims to estimate healthcare costs over 36 months.
They also used a statistical model that could identify where the relationship between step counts and costs began to flatten, rather than assuming that every additional step offered the same benefit.
The daily step count linked to the lowest predicted costs
Predicted healthcare costs dropped as daily steps increased, particularly at lower activity levels.
But the decline eventually leveled off, with the lowest-cost range starting around 10,000 to 11,000 steps a day. The model's strongest estimate was 10,893 steps.
The pattern was similar across age groups.
Adults aged 40 to 64 had a lowest-cost range centered around 11,317 steps, compared with 10,612 steps for adults 65 and older. Although older adults had higher healthcare costs overall, their estimated step-count sweet spot was nearly the same.
The model also suggested a possible low point around 19,000 to 20,000 steps. However, few participants walked that much, and predicted costs at that level couldn't be reliably told apart from those in the 10,000-to-11,000-step range.
Researchers couldn't establish that walking more offered additional cost-related benefits.
Why more steps aren't necessarily better
The study examined predicted healthcare costs, not every possible benefit of walking. It also can't prove that reaching a particular step count directly lowers medical expenses.
The research was observational, meaning researchers tracked existing behaviors rather than assigning people different walking routines.
Participants had also voluntarily downloaded and consistently used a health app for years, potentially making them more health-conscious than the general population.
So, 10,000 to 11,000 steps isn't a magic ceiling. The findings simply suggest that, in this group, predicted healthcare costs stopped dropping in any clear way as daily steps increased beyond that range.
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How to approach your daily step goal
If you're already averaging around 10,000 steps, there's little reason to push yourself to 15,000 just to hit a higher number.
If you're currently less active, don't let that target feel intimidating. The steepest drop in predicted healthcare costs showed up at lower activity levels.
A few easy ways to add movement to your day:
- Walk after meals: A short stroll adds steps.
- Break up sitting time: Walk during phone calls, take the stairs, or fit in a quick lap outside.
- Increase gradually: If you're averaging 3,000 steps, build from there rather than jumping straight to 10,000.
The goal is to find a walking routine you can maintain, not turn every outing into a step-count competition.
The takeaway
Your next walk doesn't need to be a marathon to count.
This study puts the daily sweet spot for predicted healthcare costs at roughly 10,000 to 11,000 steps, so there's no need to keep raising the bar just because your tracker says you can.