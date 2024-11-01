I've been leaning on an exercise from the new book Turn to the Sun: Your Guide To Release Stress and Cultivate Better Health Through Nature to help me move more this season. It involves setting out with the goal of noticing five colors, five textures, and five shapes in my surrounding landscape. This little challenge motivates me to explore new parks and green spaces—even when the conditions are less than ideal in NYC. I try to set aside some time before work to do this at least once a week. The habit has boosted my step count, but even more importantly, my appreciation for all the natural beauty hiding in plain sight in my city.