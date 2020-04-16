Researchers from the Department of Biochemistry at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine studied 31 women with PCOS between 23 and 42 years old. The participants were split into two groups: one engaged in mindful yoga over the course of three months, while the other group received no intervention.

After practicing yoga for at least one hour, three times a week during the three-month period, the women’s hormones changed significantly. “There was a significant decrease in free testosterone (29 percent) for participants in the mindful yoga group,” the study said, “and DHEA levels also trended lower.”

Along with reducing heightened androgen levels, the sessions decreased depression for the participants by 55 percent and anxiety by 21 percent. According to the study, “Some participants reported an improvement in their acne, as well as a shorter menstrual cycle length after the yoga intervention.”