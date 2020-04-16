mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Study Says Yoga May Reduce Testosterone By 29% In Women With PCOS

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman Practicing Yoga - Warrior II

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

April 16, 2020 — 22:04 PM

As many as one in 10 women of childbearing age in the US suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. The health issue is caused by an imbalance in reproductive hormones, and while there is currently no cure, there are a variety of treatment options. In fact, new research suggests mindful yoga might be one way to manage symptoms.

A study published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association found mindful yoga practices might help ease symptoms of PCOS, reduce androgen (a group of male sex hormones, which includes testosterone) levels, and improve feelings of depression and anxiety.

What did the researchers find?

Researchers from the Department of Biochemistry at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine studied 31 women with PCOS between 23 and 42 years old. The participants were split into two groups: one engaged in mindful yoga over the course of three months, while the other group received no intervention. 

After practicing yoga for at least one hour, three times a week during the three-month period, the women’s hormones changed significantly. “There was a significant decrease in free testosterone (29 percent) for participants in the mindful yoga group,” the study said, “and DHEA levels also trended lower.”

Along with reducing heightened androgen levels, the sessions decreased depression for the participants by 55 percent and anxiety by 21 percent. According to the study, “Some participants reported an improvement in their acne, as well as a shorter menstrual cycle length after the yoga intervention.”

Article continues below

Why does this matter?

Common symptoms of PCOS, according to the CDC, include irregular periods or no periods; higher than normal levels of male hormones that may result in excess hair on the face and body, acne, or thinning scalp hair; and multiple small cysts on the ovaries. 

Reducing androgen levels, including testosterone and DHEA, is helpful for managing those symptoms, according to a news release on the study.

"There are effective pharmacologic options for managing PCOS,” says Diana Speelman, Ph.D., lead author of the study, according to the same news release. “However, they come with the potential for some significant side effects,"

Based on this research, a regular mindful yoga practice may be a viable natural, lower-risk option for managing PCOS. "Yoga has so many benefits," Speelman says. "One of its best qualities is that it is accessible to such a wide array of ages and fitness levels."

Bottom line

While the study was on the smaller side and the topic could benefit from additional research, it shows promising results for yoga as a complementary therapeutic option for women with PCOS.

The Complete Guide To Breathwork

Practice this breathing technique for instant stress relief & calm. Take the class now.

The group who engaged in mindful yoga took a three-hour mindfulness course before beginning. They learned breathing exercises, slow walking meditations, positive self-talk, tapping, guided imagery, and appreciative inquiry. If you’re interested in adding the practice to your routine, it may help to first learn the basics of mindfulness with a meditation or breathing course.

Of course, always consult your doctor before changing your PCOS treatment plan. 

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans
An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Till The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Till The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

14 Stay-At-Home Date Ideas For Couples Stuck At Home Together

Kelly Gonsalves
14 Stay-At-Home Date Ideas For Couples Stuck At Home Together
Spirituality

12 Universal Laws & How To Use Them To Unlock A More Spiritual Life

Sarah Regan
12 Universal Laws & How To Use Them To Unlock A More Spiritual Life
Spirituality

How To Look To Your Intuition For Clues On Navigating A Crisis

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Look To Your Intuition For Clues On Navigating A Crisis
Home

Is It Safe To Order Takeout Food During COVID-19? Here's The Dish

Emma Loewe
Is It Safe To Order Takeout Food During COVID-19? Here's The Dish
Personal Growth

3 Actions You Can Take To Relieve Financial Stress Around COVID-19

Brianna Firestone
3 Actions You Can Take To Relieve Financial Stress Around COVID-19
Parenting

5 Ways To Use This Time To Teach Your Kids Valuable Life Lessons

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
5 Ways To Use This Time To Teach Your Kids Valuable Life Lessons
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/yoga-for-pcos

Your article and new folder have been saved!