Women With PMOS Saw A Surprising Improvement In Fertility After Adding This
Trying to get pregnant with PMOS can feel like a lot to juggle. Between tracking your cycle, managing hormones, adjusting your diet, and exploring fertility treatments, it's easy to focus on the physical side of things.
But what role might your mental well-being play, too?
Researchers recently looked at1 whether adding mindfulness training and personalized nutrition support to standard fertility care could improve outcomes for women with PMOS.
They tracked pregnancy rates, ovulation, and mental well-being to see whether a more whole-body approach could make a difference.
About the study
Researchers reviewed the medical records of 326 women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as PCOS, who sought fertility treatment in China between 2023 and 2024.
Some women continued with standard fertility care, including medication to help trigger ovulation.
Others added a 12-week program that combined personalized nutrition coaching with mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR). This is a structured approach to managing stress through practices such as meditation, breathing exercises, and body awareness.
The mindfulness program included weekly group sessions led by an instructor, where participants learned and practiced mindfulness techniques together.
Between sessions, they were asked to complete about 45 minutes of guided audio practice at home each day.
These recordings provided step-by-step instructions for exercises such as focusing on the breath, noticing physical sensations, and bringing attention back to the present moment.
Pregnancy rates were nearly twice as high with the added support
Women who incorporated the mindfulness and nutrition program had a clinical pregnancy rate of 35%, compared with about 20% among those who received standard fertility care alone. They also had higher ovulation rates (72% versus 58%).
The women who participated in the mindfulness and nutrition program also saw greater improvements in other health markers.
Their insulin resistance and testosterone levels dropped more, and they experienced larger reductions in anxiety and depression scores than women receiving standard care alone.
Researchers also compared women with similar starting characteristics to account for some of the differences between those who chose each type of care. The associations with higher pregnancy and ovulation rates remained.
Why stress management may matter for PMOS
Stress isn't just something you feel mentally. Chronic stress can affect communication between the brain and ovaries, which helps regulate reproductive hormones and ovulation.
That makes stress management an interesting area to explore in fertility care, particularly for women with PMOS, who may already be navigating hormonal and metabolic challenges.
However, there's an important distinction here.
The researchers combined mindfulness training with nutrition coaching, so they couldn't determine which part of the program was associated with the improvements. The additional support and attention participants received may have played a role, too.
The study also wasn't randomized. Women chose whether to participate in the more intensive program, meaning they may have differed in motivation, resources, or other ways that could have influenced the results.
So, while the findings are encouraging, they don't prove that mindfulness alone improves fertility.
How to bring stress support into your fertility care
If you're working with a health care professional on a PMOS fertility plan, consider asking whether structured stress management could complement your existing treatment.
Mindfulness-based stress reduction is one option. You can also explore some of its core practices on your own:
- Guided meditation: Follow an audio recording that walks you through focusing your attention and settling your mind.
- Mindful breathing: Spend a few minutes paying attention to your breath, particularly during stressful moments.
- Group-based support: Consider a mindfulness class or support group if you find it easier to build a routine with others.
These practices aren't a replacement for fertility treatment, and there's no guarantee they'll improve your chances of conceiving.
But supporting your mental well-being is still a worthwhile part of looking after yourself during what can be an emotionally demanding process.
The takeaway
Your fertility plan doesn't have to stop at hormones and ovulation.
This study puts nutrition and mindfulness on the radar as potential partners in PMOS care, with some encouraging pregnancy and ovulation findings. There's more to investigate, but it's a conversation worth having with your care team.