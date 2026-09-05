The Relationship Between Metabolic Health & Ovaries All Women Should Understand
When you hear "type 2 diabetes," blood sugar is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But when the condition develops during the reproductive years, could it affect more than metabolic health?
A recent scoping review explored that question by looking at research on women who had type 2 diabetes before menopause.
Researchers examined whether the condition was associated with reproductive aging, including when menopause occurred, how much ovarian reserve remained, and what that might mean for fertility.
About the review
Researchers from the University of Victoria searched three medical databases for studies involving women diagnosed with type 2 diabetes before menopause. Each study had to include a comparison group without diabetes and measure at least one reproductive health outcome.
Sixteen studies met the criteria.
One focus was ovarian reserve, which refers to the number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. Researchers can estimate it using markers such as anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels and an ultrasound that counts small follicles in the ovaries.
Earlier diabetes was linked to some earlier reproductive changes
Menopause timing showed the clearest pattern. Of the seven studies that examined natural menopause, six found an association between having type 2 diabetes before menopause and reaching menopause earlier.
Age at diagnosis appeared to matter. Several studies found the strongest association among women diagnosed at younger ages, particularly around or before 40.
The review also found signs of lower ovarian reserve.
Two studies measured it directly, and both found fewer small ovarian follicles and lower AMH levels in women with type 2 diabetes.
Fertility outcomes pointed in the same direction. Several studies found higher rates of infertility and lower chances of pregnancy or live birth among women with type 2 diabetes.
One study also found that eggs collected during fertility treatment were less likely to mature or fertilize successfully.
Does type 2 diabetes speed up reproductive aging?
The findings don't prove that. Most of the studies were cross-sectional, meaning researchers looked at participants at one point in time rather than following them for years.
That makes it difficult to determine whether diabetes came before the reproductive changes.
Other factors could also play a role. Obesity, insulin resistance, and PMOS can overlap with type 2 diabetes and affect reproductive health, making it harder to isolate diabetes as the cause.
Research on reproductive hormones was mixed, too.
Some studies found differences in estrogen, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH), while others found no meaningful changes.
For now, the review points to an association that needs more research, not a confirmed cause-and-effect relationship.
Supporting metabolic health before menopause
This research doesn't change the basics of metabolic health. These habits can support blood sugar regulation and overall health throughout adulthood:
- Keep moving: Walking after meals and taking movement breaks can help your muscles use glucose more effectively.
- Build muscle: Resistance training improves insulin sensitivity and helps maintain muscle as you age.
- Build balanced meals: Pair carbohydrates with protein, fiber, and healthy fats to make meals more satisfying and support steadier blood sugar.
The takeaway
Women who develop type 2 diabetes before menopause may be more likely to experience earlier menopause and lower ovarian reserve, especially when diabetes develops at a younger age.
The connection isn't proven to be causal, but it adds to the case for treating metabolic health as part of whole-body health.