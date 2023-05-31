I love to sleep. Meditation, sleep, walking, and cooking are the most important habits in my daily life. It’s very rare that I don’t get a good night’s sleep because I make it such a high priority in my life, especially after missing so much sleep during my medical training and when my son was younger.

In my opinion, there’s no drug, supplement or surgery that makes you look and feel as good as a sound night’s sleep. If we all understood the magic of sleep in bringing our minds and bodies into balance, all businesses would close by 6 p.m. to ensure that everyone gets home in time to have a wonderful night’s rest.

I don’t consider sleep as something that I prepare for in the evenings. Sleep is a byproduct of my daily routine from the moment I wake up to the moment I get in bed. I am gearing up for a restful night sleep when I wake up and meditate because that daily morning meditation practice helps me to stay calm and centered throughout the day so that my mind isn’t riddled with stress by the time I want to sleep.

When I eat a large lunch and small dinner (before the sun sets), it aligns my digestion with my sleep cycle so that I get a deeper rest overnight because my gut is not overworked and struggling to digest a huge evening meal. Taking triphala at bedtime helps my body detoxify while I am sleeping so I wake up feeling refreshed and ready to create another day that ends in amazing, restful sleep.