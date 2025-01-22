How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Dermatologist

Dr. Jenna C. Lester is founder of the Skin of Color dermatology program at UCSF, which addresses the persistent issues that arise from the exclusion and marginalization of non-white patients in medical research and practice. She is combating medical disparities due to racial inequality, working to fill education gaps in textbooks and curriculum about non-white skin and training a new generation of doctors. A graduate of Harvard University and The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, she is an assistant professor of dermatology at UCSF where she practices and teaches general dermatology. Dr. Jenna is also a dermatologist expert for the hair care brand OurX.