Will 10,000 Steps A Day Help You Lose Weight? Study Says It's Complicated

To conduct their research, the team looked at 120 college freshmen over a six-month period. Six days a week, those students walked either 10,000; 12,500; or 15,000 steps for 24 weeks.

Meanwhile, researchers monitored their weight as well as caloric consumption, in the hopes of finding out whether increasing steps would help keep off the weight gain common in new college students. (A 2- to 8-pound gain is noted as the average weight gain for freshmen.)

After the six months, the freshmen had still gained weight, whether they were walking 10,000 or 15,000 steps. Over the six months, the students gained about 3.5 pounds on average, still falling within that average weight gain range, despite hitting the recommended step count.

Although weight was not affected by the increased steps, there was a positive impact on physical activity patterns, which "may have other emotional and health benefits," study authors said. One positive, if not unsurprising, outcome of the study was that sedentary time was drastically reduced in both the 12,500- and 15,000-step groups. In the 15,000-step group, sedentary time decreased by as much as 77 minutes a day.