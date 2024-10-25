Skip to Content
Meditation

Doing This Before You Meditate May Help You Relax Even More

Hannah Frye
October 25, 2024
Woman Meditating at Home
Image by Micky Weswedel / Stocksy
Whether you've been meditating for years or just picked up the practice, achieving a relaxed state is not always easy. Quieting the mind is one of the main goals of meditation, but given the ebbs and flows of life, that mission is naturally easier to accomplish on some days than others.

Sitting in a quiet place and on a comfortable surface will certainly increase your chances of tapping into a deeper meditative state. However, here's one more hack you may not have thought of yet.

Why you should use aromatherapy pre-meditation

Our go-to tip: Use aromatherapy to help settle your body and mind. You can either turn on an oil diffuser or opt for an essential oil room spray. The most important part is finding a blend of scents to encourage relaxation rather than stimulation. Here, find a few calming scents to choose from:

  • Lavender
  • Chamomile
  • Clary sage
  • Bergamot 
  • Geranium 
  • Rose
  • Sandalwood
  • Eucalyptus 

The takeaway

Entering a relaxed state is inevitably easier on some days than others. One hack to encourage a calm mind even on the most hectic days? Call upon essential oils, especially blends with lavender and sandalwood. You can use an oil diffuser, room spray, or opt for a scented body lotion if that fits your fancy—here are 15 of the best-smelling body products if that sounds more up your alley.

 

