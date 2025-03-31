Is sitting on the floor the silver bullet for longevity? Of course not. You can't eat highly processed foods, ignore your mental health, and skip out on sleep and think sitting on the floor will magically help you live to 100. But according to Buettner, it is one of those "counterintuitive" practices that helps people in the Blue Zones live much longer, healthier lives. And as Buettner declares, these inherent behaviors "add up to a much bigger piece of the longevity pie than we think."