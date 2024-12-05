Buettner starts by validating what we've been talking about on mindbodygreen for years: "One of the biggest killers of older people is falls," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. Let us remind you that if you're over 65, there's a one in four chance that you'll fall, and if you do, studies show your chances of falling again double. If you fall and break your hip1 , there is a 30 to 40% chance2 that you will die within a year (not necessarily from the fall itself, but perhaps from other complications related to the accident).