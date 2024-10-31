Skip to Content
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 31, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman in a Bath Tub Using a Body Scrub on Her Arms
Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy
October 31, 2024

While you wouldn't want to use a super grainy scrub on your face too frequently, this kind of exfoliation on the body is generally A-OK, assuming you don't have hypersensitive skin. Your body can generally handle slightly rougher granules, but if you're using a body scrub, you should let the product do the work for you rather than applying too much pressure; otherwise, you could go a bit too far and damage your skin barrier.

It's a common body scrub mistake, but there's another far more cringey blunder beauty folks often make: skimping on moisture post-scrub.

Why you should never skip body lotion post-scrub

The final step of a body (and face) exfoliation routine? Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. See, when you exfoliate, you're sloughing off dead skin cells and speeding up cell turnover. If you're using a chemical exfoliant, noticeable results generally take some time. Physical exfoliators like scrubs, however, often produce more of an instant glow.

While your skin may look supple and bright post-shower, that dewy look will fade quickly if you don't rehydrate the skin thanks to something called transepidermal water loss1. Translation: Water will evaporate through the skin, leaving it drier than before. Using moisturizer right after the shower helps to mitigate this process by trapping that water inside. 

And if you want to go a step further, applying your body lotion to wet skin will help it spread more easily and lock moisture in, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Every moisturizer is different, but if you just used a physical scrub in the shower, you'll want to select a product that contains gentle, healing ingredients rather than more intense exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs, retinol, etc. After all, body scrubs provide some exfoliation already, and you don't want to double up.

Our pick for gentle, nourishing hydration: the mbg postbiotic body lotion. This formula was specifically designed to tend to the moisture barrier, support proper microbiome function, and protect the skin from oxidative stress (which can lead to premature skin aging). 

The blend of rich shea butter, pre- and postbiotics, coconut oil, and aloe vera provide an all-around dose of moisture that's perfect for post-exfoliation. And if you’re sensitive to fragrance, it comes in an unscented version as well. 

The takeaway

If you ever use a body scrub, or any kind of body exfoliator for that matter, don't forget to rehydrate the skin. This will support skin barrier function and extend that post-scrub glow even longer.

Avoid layering on more chemical exfoliants; instead opt for something ultra-hydrating. If you want to start shopping for a new post-shower moisturizer now, here's a list of 15 A+ options

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Swears By These Two Wellness Products

Alexandra Engler

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)
Beauty

I Literally Gasped When I Saw The Results Of This Neck-Firming Serum (+ Save 15%)

Carleigh Ferrante

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options
Beauty

Want To Try Retinol But Have Sensitive Skin? Try These Gentle Options

Hannah Frye

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better
Beauty

This Easy Tip Will Transform The Way You Wash Your Hair For The Better

Hannah Frye

