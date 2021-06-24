Your hormones shift throughout your lifetime, but three big milestones tend to dominate the conversation: puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Everyone’s body is different, of course, but for many women, the latter happens sometime in the early fifties. (The international average age is 52-years-old, in case you're curious.)

“Some women just transition right into it,” says midwife, hormone expert, and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. “But for a lot of women, big hormonal shifts happen—like earthquake-level hormonal changes—that can really alter how you feel in your body.”

To help make the transition smoother, Romm recommends focusing on one thing: sleep. Here’s why high-quality shut-eye becomes even more important during this time.