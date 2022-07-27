Avocado is chock-full of healthy fatty acids—namely, oleic acid, omega-3s, and monounsaturated fats—and antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, E, K, B, and folate. Thanks to this stacked nutrient profile, it makes sense that eating avo can nurture your skin health; what you eat shows up on your complexion, after all.

And for glowing, supple skin, experts frequently recommend eating foods rich in antioxidants, since these neutralize free radicals that would otherwise cause oxidative stress in the skin. (Oxidative stress can lead to collagen degradation and wrinkle formation over time.) As for those fatty acids? As naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., tells mbg about collagen-enhancing foods, healthy fats “plump up the cells, making them bouncy and full, which translates to more youthful-looking skin.”

But back to the mighty avocado: In a 2022 pilot study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, researchers wanted to find out whether eating one avocado daily for eight weeks could reduce skin aging. After those eight weeks, participants had an increase in skin firmness and elasticity (particularly on the forehead and under-eyes) compared to the control group. A pretty good deal, considering all it takes is a daily serving of avo toast (or perhaps a sorbet).