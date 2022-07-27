 Skip to content

Eat This Once A Day For Younger-Looking Skin, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
July 27, 2022

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but in well-being circles, it’s avocado that earns the daily top spot. Not only does it improve the quality of your diet and overall health, but according to recent research, a daily dose of avo can also lead to younger-looking skin. How so, you ask? Allow us to rave about this skin-loving superfruit. 

Why avocado is great for skin. 

Avocado is chock-full of healthy fatty acids—namely, oleic acid, omega-3s, and monounsaturated fats—and antioxidants, like vitamins A, C, E, K, B, and folate. Thanks to this stacked nutrient profile, it makes sense that eating avo can nurture your skin health; what you eat shows up on your complexion, after all. 

And for glowing, supple skin, experts frequently recommend eating foods rich in antioxidants, since these neutralize free radicals that would otherwise cause oxidative stress in the skin. (Oxidative stress can lead to collagen degradation and wrinkle formation over time.) As for those fatty acids? As naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., tells mbg about collagen-enhancing foods, healthy fats “plump up the cells, making them bouncy and full, which translates to more youthful-looking skin.” 

But back to the mighty avocado: In a 2022 pilot study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, researchers wanted to find out whether eating one avocado daily for eight weeks could reduce skin aging. After those eight weeks, participants had an increase in skin firmness and elasticity (particularly on the forehead and under-eyes) compared to the control group. A pretty good deal, considering all it takes is a daily serving of avo toast (or perhaps a sorbet).

Can you use it topically? 

Avocado is a superfruit for skin health—and, yes, you can use it topically to reap the benefits. In fact, avo has been used ​​for ages as a hero beauty ingredient. See, applying antioxidants topically is a great move to protect your natural collagen production, and those fatty acids we mentioned can help strengthen and protect the skin barrier. 

It’s why many brands incorporate avocado oil, butter, or extract into their formulas, like Origin’s Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask, Glow Recipe’s Avocado Ceramide Redness Relief Serum, and Kiehl’s cult-favorite Avocado Eye Cream. Or you can always scoop out half of an avocado, smear it on as a DIY face mask, and let the fruit work its magic—just make sure to choose an organic option and patch test before slathering all over. 

The takeaway. 

Certain foods are known for their skin-enhancing properties, and avocado in particular contains some perks for a youthful complexion. Consider it your sign to load up on the creamy green globes.

