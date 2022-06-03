Why you should add a room spray to your cleaning ritual. 

It's a nonnegotiable for my Sunday routine: house cleaning. Whether it's sprucing up my space, doing laundry, or deep cleaning a certain area of the house, this Sunday cleaning practice helps me prepare for the week ahead and enjoy a relaxing evening before jumping into work on Monday. And I'm not alone: Award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., once said on the mindbodygreen podcast that people tend to declutter in order to feel more steady and balanced.

And if you're looking to feel even more at ease during your cleaning ritual, you might want to consider this extra step. I’ve recently added a room spray to my routine, and it makes my Sunday spruce feel even more satisfying.