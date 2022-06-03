This One Step Will Seriously Elevate Your Sunday Cleaning Ritual
It's a nonnegotiable for my Sunday routine: house cleaning. Whether it's sprucing up my space, doing laundry, or deep cleaning a certain area of the house, this Sunday cleaning practice helps me prepare for the week ahead and enjoy a relaxing evening before jumping into work on Monday. And I'm not alone: Award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., once said on the mindbodygreen podcast that people tend to declutter in order to feel more steady and balanced.
And if you're looking to feel even more at ease during your cleaning ritual, you might want to consider this extra step. I’ve recently added a room spray to my routine, and it makes my Sunday spruce feel even more satisfying.
Why you should add a room spray to your cleaning ritual.
After you’ve finished your chores, nothing feels better than sitting on the couch and admiring the hard work you’ve done. What makes this even better? Filling your home with a relaxing, clean scent. Enter: room spray.
You may have heard the terms sleep mist, linen spray, or pillow mist before. Here’s the thing: They’re all pretty much the same thing. However, when choosing a room spray, you’ll want to look for a natural fragrance that comes from essential oils and a scent profile you love.
Here's a clean, safe, and effective pick (and my personal favorite): The mbg dream mist. This spritz is made with essential oils specifically chosen for their ability to encourage relaxation. The blend includes lavender, sandalwood, Roman chamomile, and linden blossom. These scents have been used in many different cultures for centuries to create a peaceful, tranquil environment—which makes them perfect for the final step in your Sunday cleaning ritual.
Just as you might clean your house with natural cleaning products, you want to be sure your room spray skips the harsh chemicals as well. This formula is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, petrochemicals, formaldehyde & formaldehyde releasers, silicones, BHA, BHT and over 1,000 other ingredients regulated by the European Union.
Especially if you experience the dreaded Sunday scaries, this ritual can help you find peace of mind as the weekend comes to a close. Just imagine yourself lounging on the couch in your clean home that smells of lavender and sandalwood—for lack of a better word, how dreamy.
The takeaway.
If you partake in a Sunday cleaning ritual, it’s time to reward yourself by adding in a room spray. This will transform your space into a center for relaxation through essential oils specifically chosen for their tranquil scent. Use this mist throughout your home, on your linens, and anywhere else you see fit (just don't spray directly on your skin, as room spray does not equal perfume). Need more ideas? Check out this list of five creative ways to incorporate a pillow mist into your daily routine.
