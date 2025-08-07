This doesn't necessarily mean devoting your life to saving an endangered species or finding the cure to a disease. Yes, your compassion might very well be that grand an endeavor, but it does not have to be. You might simply focus on how creating something in your life—like more friends or less anxiety—might make you a happier or more present person. This makes you able to give more compassion to the collective in tiny but hugely beneficial ways, like smiling and sharing your happiness with a cashier you interact with, or being able to show up more for family members when you're less distracted by worry. By seriously considering how you can help the collective, you may gain more access to both the collective's energetic grace and practical resources.