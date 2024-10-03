"I am very pro dry brush. There are a few reasons why I like it," she told me over an episode of Clean Beauty School. "The first is that it boosts circulation and stimulates the skin, as you start off at the feet and brush toward your heart. So many tips from my mother have to do with circulation. The second is that you're paying attention to parts of your body that you might not normally pay attention to regularly. We don't really touch our skin–and doing so can be an excellent form of self-care. It's important to acknowledge your skin. It can be very nurturing and healthy."