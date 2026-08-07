That 3 p.m. Energy Crash Isn’t Random — What Your Body Might Be Telling You
The mid-afternoon slump can feel inevitable. Your to-do list is still long, but your brain suddenly wants nothing more than a nap. While it's tempting to reach for another cup of coffee, that 3 p.m. energy crash is often your body's way of telling you something else is off. Yes, your sleep quality (and duration) plays a big role in your energy levels. However, that's not the only contributing factor. Here's what else may be contributing, and what you can reach for to power through the rest of your day (sans caffeine).
Why your energy dips at 3 p.m.
When we talk about "energy levels", we're often referring to a mix of physical stamina and mental alertness. It’s the difference between feeling ready to present at a meeting or pick the kids up from school without yawning, and feeling like even simple tasks require extra effort. It’s having the mental clarity to think creatively, stay focused on the task at hand. Many scenarios may hinder your energy, and it all seems to come to a head
- Lunch: A meal that's low in protein or fiber (or packed with refined carbohydrates) can lead to bigger swings in blood sugar, leaving you feeling sluggish a couple of hours later. Building lunches around protein, healthy fats, and fiber can help promote steadier energy.
- Hydration status: Even mild dehydration can contribute to fatigue, reduced focus, and headaches. If you've barely touched your water bottle by the afternoon, your energy may be paying the price.
- Stress levels: Chronic stress is draining, even if you don’t feel actively overwhelmed. When your brain is constantly in overdrive (no matter the source of it), it can take a toll on your mental energy, focus, and ability to power through the afternoon.
- Movement: Sitting for hours at a time can leave both your body and brain feeling sluggish. A quick morning walk, a few minutes of stretching, or even standing up regularly can help you feel more alert.
- Caffeine timing: Relying on caffeine later in the day can make it harder to sleep well at night—setting you up for another afternoon crash tomorrow.
A different way to support afternoon focus
Of course, sometimes you've already checked those boxes—you slept well, ate a balanced lunch, and drank plenty of water—but you'd still like a little extra support without adding another cup of coffee.
That's where supplements that support brain energy, rather than simply stimulating your nervous system, can come into play.
mindbodygreen's creatine brain+ combines two well-studied ingredients: 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 500 milligrams of citicoline.
While creatine is best known for supporting muscle performance, it's also an important energy source for the brain. Your brain has enormous energy demands, and creatine helps replenish ATP (the molecule your cells use for energy). Building up your brain's creatine stores over time may help support cognitive performance, especially during mentally demanding days.*
Citicoline complements creatine by supporting healthy brain cell membranes and promoting the production of important neurotransmitters involved in attention, focus, and memory.* These two ingredients provide comprehensive support for mental energy and cognitive performance.*
Because creatine works by gradually increasing your body's creatine stores, its benefits build over time rather than delivering an immediate jolt of energy.* The upside is that you don't have to worry about the anxious jitters or inevitable crash that often comes with stimulants.*
mindbodygreen's assistant health editor Sela Breen experienced exactly that difference after adding creatine brain+ to her routine.
"When I first started taking this creatine, I was struggling to get through the work day. It can be super tempting to cuddle up on the couch and fall asleep when you're working from home all the time, and I felt my body beginning to yearn for that relaxation time every afternoon," she says.
"After taking creatine for a couple weeks, I noticed that I had more resilience against that energy dip in the afternoon. Even when my body starts to fatigue and I take a minute to lay back on the couch, my brain is still in work mode, thinking about what I need to do next.*"
The takeaway
That daily 3 p.m. crash isn't always a sign that your sleep is terrible or that you need afternoon caffeine. Looking at your nutrition, hydration, movement, and caffeine habits can help uncover the root cause. If you're looking for longer-term cognitive support, ingredients like creatine and citicoline can help support brain energy without the stimulant roller coaster.*