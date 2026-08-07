That 3 p.m. Energy Crash Isn’t Random — What Your Body Might Be Telling You

The mid-afternoon slump can feel inevitable. Your to-do list is still long, but your brain suddenly wants nothing more than a nap. While it's tempting to reach for another cup of coffee, that 3 p.m. energy crash is often your body's way of telling you something else is off. Yes, your sleep quality (and duration) plays a big role in your energy levels. However, that's not the only contributing factor. Here's what else may be contributing, and what you can reach for to power through the rest of your day (sans caffeine).