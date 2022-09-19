If your body is low on vitamin C, your skin may appear more wrinkly or dry, research demonstrates. That's because vitamin C plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process. In fact, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.

What’s more, ingesting vitamin C has solid research showing it can support overall skin health. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin.*

It's also shown to help temper oxidative stress in cells, thanks to its antioxidant properties. This not only supports skin cell health but can help support skin from previous UV exposure (we're looking at you, post-vacation sun spots).*