The Autumn Equinox Is Coming Up—Here's How To Keep Your Summer Glow
As summer comes to an end, you might be worried your vacation glow will begin to dull. While your tan may fade (unless you opt for self-tanner), your complexion doesn’t have to lose radiance. Here’s our healthy skin hack to keep your skin bright even during cooler months.
Why vitamin C is ideal for glowing skin.
If your body is low on vitamin C, your skin may appear more wrinkly or dry, research demonstrates. That's because vitamin C plays a vital role in the collagen synthesis process. In fact, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without the antioxidant.
What’s more, ingesting vitamin C has solid research showing it can support overall skin health. According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, higher vitamin C intake is associated with less wrinkled skin.*
It's also shown to help temper oxidative stress in cells, thanks to its antioxidant properties. This not only supports skin cell health but can help support skin from previous UV exposure (we're looking at you, post-vacation sun spots).*
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
While you may think popping a few berries every once in a while will suffice, that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, 46% of U.S. adults are failing to reach optimal vitamin C intake from food alone—which means there's about a 50/50 chance you're not getting enough vitamin C from your daily meals.
The solution: Pay special attention to foods rich in vitamin C as summer ends. Here’s a list of some extra-rich vitamin C fruits and vegetables to incorporate into your diet if you’re on the hunt. And if you want to crank it up a notch (and fully leverage whole-body health benefits), opt for a high-quality vitamin C supplement, too.*
The takeaway.
If you’re worried your vacation-induced glow will fade as the leaves turn, you might want to take vitamin C consumption into consideration. You may want to pickup a topical vitamin C serum while you're at it—why not double down on vitamin C skin care?
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*
vitamin C potency+
1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*