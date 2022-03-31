I'm A Dating Coach & This Is What Everyone Gets Wrong About Flirting

Back in 2015-ish (What is time anymore?), I attempted to ask someone out on the subway. Not realizing their headphones were in, I commented on what they were reading, only to have the man sitting next to him—not the man I was hoping to entice—recognize my failed attempt to flirt, and smirk. I exited the train shortly thereafter.

A few months later, I was meeting a friend in the West Village for dinner. They were running a few minutes behind, so I decided to grab a glass of Sancerre at the bar while I waited. Finding the bartender awfully dapper, I attempted to make conversation. Truth be told, I can't recall my exact language, likely a blocked memory from the embarrassment that ensued. But I do know I made some backhanded attempt to express that I found him attractive by commenting on how many women must hit on him. He swiftly informed me he wasn't interested in women. Men were more his vibe. I buried my head in my hands.

Happens all the time! He shot back.

Doubtful, I thought. He ended up comping my $17 glass of wine because he felt so sorry for me.

A few weeks ago, my editor at mindbodygreen reached out about an article related to flirting. She was curious to get my thoughts on it as it related to new ways of flirting as we slowly rise from the pandemic. It got me thinking about the act in general. Was it learned or inherent? Could someone become better at flirting by way of words or content?

Clearly, by way of the previous anecdotes, there was a significant spell in my life when my attempts at flirting were misdirected and subsequently ineffective. But did that have to do explicitly with my skill, or lack thereof, at flirting?

I recall the first time my attempt to flirt with someone went well. Really well. After a farmers market run, I'd dropped into my favorite neighborhood coffee shop to grab a latte and read my book. I immediately noticed the man sitting opposite me on the other end of the communal table. He, too, was engrossed in a book.

I figured it was an innocuous enough comment to ask what he was reading. If he was coupled, he could answer and move on with his day. Similarly so if he was interested in men or uninterested in me for some other reason. Within minutes, though, we'd made our way through small talk, and he asked for my number.

I'm Alan, he said, sticking out his hand.

Clara, I said, extending mine toward his.

I have to get going, but want to grab dinner sometime? he asked.

That'd be great, I said.

The book comment worked, but that wasn't the element that led to such fluidity. The morning I met Alan wasn't a typical weekend morning. It was the first one in months where I'd started to feel any semblance of normalcy.