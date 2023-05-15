Be honest: when’s the last time you took a lengthy, leisurely lunch break? If you’re like many of us, it's been a while.

According to one 2022 survey, 40% of people only occasionally, rarely, or never take breaks during the workday. It’s a situation that’s not hard to understand. With more and more folks working from home or on a less-structured schedule (thanks, pandemic), the mid-day meal can tend to fall by the wayside. It’s just so easy to shovel something in while responding to emails, writing up reports, or participating in a camera-off Zoom call.