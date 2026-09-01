The new heart health guidelines narrowed down who should get be getting one of these scans. The 2026 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association (AHA) Guidelines recommends selective use of calcium scoring for adults whose estimated 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke lands between 3% and just under 10%, according to the AHA'S risk calculator. In other words, people's whose risk is not low enough to ignore, but not high enough to act on decisively.