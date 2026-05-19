This Critical Midlife Window May Double Women’s Risk Of Poor Heart Health
For a long time, heart disease conversations around women tended to focus on what happens after menopause. The assumption was that once estrogen drops, cardiovascular risk rises with it. And while this is true, many women know the shift starts earlier than that. Somewhere during those years when periods start becoming irregular, sleep feels less restorative, and your body suddenly responds differently to foods, stress, and exercise, your metabolic health often starts shifting too.
What makes this stage especially frustrating is how easy it is to dismiss the symptoms as simply “getting older.” Cholesterol creeps up a little. Blood sugar becomes harder to regulate. Recovery slows down. Energy feels less stable. Even women who have spent years prioritizing their health sometimes feel like the rules abruptly changed.
A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association suggests that feeling may not be imagined. Researchers found that perimenopause appears to mark the first major acceleration point in declining cardiovascular health for women, even after accounting for aging itself. The biggest shifts weren’t necessarily in obvious symptoms, but in metabolic markers like cholesterol and blood sugar.
Researchers tracked nearly 10,000 women through different reproductive stages
The study analyzed health data from 9,248 women between the ages 18 and 80 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 2007 and 2020. Researchers grouped participants into premenopausal, perimenopausal, and postmenopausal categories based on menstrual history and then evaluated their cardiovascular health using the American Heart Association’s “Life’s Essential 8” scoring system.
That score looks beyond one isolated biomarker and instead measures overall cardiovascular health across eight categories, including diet, physical activity, smoking, sleep, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body weight.
What makes the study especially interesting is that researchers adjusted for age separately. They weren’t simply asking whether older women had worse heart health. They wanted to know whether the reproductive transition itself appeared to independently influence cardiovascular risk.
And that distinction matters. Because many of the changes women experience during perimenopause often get folded into general aging, which can delay screening and intervention until much later.
Cholesterol & blood sugar showed the sharpest declines
The most notable finding was how sharply cardiovascular health declined during perimenopause, specifically. Compared to premenopausal women, perimenopausal women were twice as likely to have a low overall cardiovascular health score.
The biggest drivers were cholesterol and blood sugar regulation. Perimenopausal women were 76% more likely to have poor cholesterol scores and 83% more likely to have poor blood sugar scores compared to women still having regular menstrual cycles.
Researchers believe fluctuating estrogen levels may help explain part of the shift. Estrogen influences everything from insulin sensitivity to blood vessel function to how the body processes lipids. As hormone levels become more erratic during perimenopause, those metabolic systems can become less stable, too.
And this decline wasn’t limited to women already considered unhealthy. Researchers are seeing this pattern more and more in women who seem healthy on paper, exercising regularly, eating relatively well, staying active, yet their cholesterol, blood sugar, and other metabolic markers are still starting to shift during midlife.
Interestingly, sleep duration scores stayed relatively high even though many perimenopausal women reported sleep problems. That suggests sleep quality may be deteriorating long before total sleep time changes significantly, another reminder that health shifts during this phase are often subtle before they become obvious.
The takeaway
This study suggests that perimenopause may offer an earlier intervention point than many women realize. Instead of waiting until menopause or until cardiovascular symptoms appear, this transition phase may be the moment to reassess baseline health markers and recognize that this stage of life places new demands on the body, particularly metabolically.
For many women, that may look like prioritizing resistance training to preserve insulin sensitivity and muscle mass, becoming more intentional about protein and fiber intake, paying closer attention to recovery and sleep quality, and finally scheduling the cholesterol and blood sugar screenings they’ve been putting off for years.
The takeaway isn’t that perimenopause “causes” heart disease. It’s that this transition may expose vulnerabilities that had previously gone unnoticed. And in many cases, earlier awareness creates more room to change the trajectory.