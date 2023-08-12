I have a few naughty beauty habits that I can’t seem to break—despite knowing better. (It’s my job to know how best to take care of oneself, after all!) I scrape and peel my nail polish off the moment I see the manicure start to chip, which will lead to far more damage down the line. I go way, way too long between trims, even though I know it’s allowing my split ends to get out of control. And I indulge in long showers using scorching hot water.

I just can’t help myself. I love how steamy showers feel, despite knowing what that hot water is damaging to my skin barrier.