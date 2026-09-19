This Health Habit May Help Your Bladder (Not Pelvic Floor Exercises)
You know that feeling when you suddenly need a bathroom, even though you were just there?
Or when you wake up once, twice, or three times a night to pee?
Bladder symptoms can affect everything from sleep to travel to how far you're willing to go without knowing where the nearest bathroom is. Pelvic floor exercises often get attention when it comes to bladder health, but researchers are looking at the bigger picture, too.
In a recent analysis of more than 6,000 U.S. adults, they examined whether overall cardiovascular health was linked to overactive bladder symptoms.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health data from 6,042 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a large U.S. health survey.
They looked at overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms, including sudden urgency, leakage, frequent urination, and waking at night to pee, and compared them with participants' cardiovascular health.
To measure cardiovascular health, researchers used the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 score.
It combines eight factors, including physical activity, sleep, diet, nicotine exposure, BMI, blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Scores range from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better cardiovascular health.
Better cardiovascular health was linked to fewer bladder symptoms
The higher someone's Life's Essential 8 score, the less likely they were to have OAB symptoms. Compared with people in the lowest cardiovascular health group, those in the highest group had lower odds of OAB.
The relationship was also dose-dependent. Every 10-point increase in the cardiovascular health score was associated with a 13% lower likelihood of OAB.
But the association didn't continue indefinitely.
Researchers identified a threshold around 73. Below that score, higher cardiovascular health was associated with lower OAB odds. Above it, the relationship appeared to level off.
When researchers looked at the individual components of the score, BMI and sleep had the strongest associations with bladder symptoms.
Why might heart health affect your bladder?
Your heart and bladder may seem unrelated, but they share some of the same underlying processes.
Inflammation could be one link, since poorer cardiovascular health is often associated with more inflammation, which may affect the nerves and muscles involved in bladder control.
Fluid balance may matter too, as changes in metabolic health can affect how the body manages fluids and produces urine, potentially influencing how often or urgently you need to go.
Still, these mechanisms explained only part of the association.
And because this was a cross-sectional study, meaning researchers looked at health information from one point in time, it can show a link between cardiovascular health and bladder symptoms but can't establish that improving cardiovascular health will prevent or treat OAB.
A few basics may be worth prioritizing
The findings point back to some familiar health habits, particularly movement and sleep.
- Keep moving: Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular and metabolic health and was one of the factors included in the Life's Essential 8 score.
- Protect your sleep: Sleep had one of the strongest associations with bladder symptoms. If nighttime bathroom trips are already disrupting your rest, improving your sleep habits may be especially worthwhile.
- Don't ignore persistent symptoms: Frequent urgency, leakage, or nighttime urination can have several causes. If symptoms are interfering with your life, a health care professional can help identify the cause and discuss treatment options.
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The takeaway
Your bladder may be getting a vote on how well the rest of your body is doing.
Better cardiovascular health was linked to fewer OAB symptoms in this study, with sleep and BMI emerging as notable factors.