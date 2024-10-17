Is Soy Really That Bad? What A Functional Food Expert Says

On the other hand, there is some promising evidence that plant-based estrogen might be helpful for women going through menopause, who have low levels of estrogen, as a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT). OB/GYN Maria Sophocles, M.D., FACOG, NCMP, tells mbg the estrogen-like compounds in soy2 may provide relief from hot flashes or vaginal dryness. However, the research is very limited, and more is necessary to draw a definite conclusion.