Why Some Veggies Make You Bloated & Exactly What To Eat Instead

Why does something so healthy have such a negative impact on immediate symptoms? Well, there could be a few factors at play, according to experts. One thing to try? Staying away from FODMAPs. "FODMAPs stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. Basically, fermentable sugars," says Will Cole, D.C., an mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian. "These are not fully digested in your gut and are excessively fermented by your gut bacteria, which releases hydrogen gas that causes digestive distress and symptoms like gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and pain." Cole recommends getting SIBO labs to see if FODMAPs are an underlying cause of bloat for you.

It could also be how you're preparing your food. "According to ayurveda, raw vegetables are more difficult to digest because of their fibrous cell walls," explains Sahara Rose, an ayurvedic expert and author of Eat Feel Fresh. "Cooking them helps break down the fiber and makes it much easier for your system to digest." A simple rule to follow from an ayurvedic perspective? "The harder a food is to chew, the more difficult it will be to digest."

Finally, bloat can come from how you're actually eating your food. "I don't think it's so much about which vegetables you're eating, as much as it's about the time and state of mind you give to the act of eating and digestion," says Ellen Vora, M.D., mbg Collective member and founder of EllenVora.com. She recommends cultivating a state of calm when you're eating. "Put down the phone, stop working, and be present and awake for the meal. Chew, chew, chew."

According to Vora, the mellow vibes should extend after mealtime as well. "Stay relaxed while you're digesting—maybe even take a brief walk," she says. "A walk after a meal used to be called a 'constitutional' because it helps with your constitution (i.e., your digestion and the state of your body)."