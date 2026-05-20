The Real Reason You Can't Stick With Exercise Has Nothing To Do With Willpower
You know exercise is good for you. You've read the studies, heard the recommendations, maybe even bought the workout gear. And yet, sticking with a consistent routine feels impossibly hard. If you've blamed your lack of discipline, a recent study suggests you've been looking at the problem all wrong.
The motivation gap researchers wanted to understand
Scientists have long known that motivation plays a central role in whether people stick with physical activity. But most research has focused on what motivates people to exercise rather than how exercise makes them feel—and whether those emotional experiences differ based on body size.
This study surveyed 299 adults in Finland, dividing them into groups based on BMI. Researchers measured not just how much people exercised, but their emotional responses to physical activity: feelings of pride, pleasure, energy, and attraction to movement, alongside their motivations for working out.
Less enjoyment, but a stronger link to sticking with it
People in the higher BMI group reported feeling less pride, less pleasure, less energy, and less attraction to exercise compared to those with lower BMIs. They also reported lower enjoyment and psychological motives for exercise, while scoring higher on body-related (extrinsic) motives like weight management and appearance.
This pattern reveals something important. When exercise feels like a chore driven by external pressure (lose weight, look better, follow doctor's orders), it's harder to sustain. But when it feels genuinely rewarding in the moment, people are far more likely to keep showing up.
Pleasant affective experiences, particularly pride and attraction to physical activity—were among the strongest positive predictors of future exercise intentions, accounting for 53% of the variance. Mastery motive (the desire to improve at an activity) also played a significant role.
Perhaps the most notable finding involved a moderation effect: The relationship between attraction to exercise and future intentions was strongest among people with higher BMIs. When someone in a larger body felt genuinely drawn to physical activity, they were especially likely to intend to keep doing it.
Extrinsic motives may help get someone started with exercise, but intrinsic motives—like genuine enjoyment—appear to be what keeps people going over time.
Your routine isn't the problem—your relationship with it might be
None of this suggests you should abandon strength training, cardio, or any other modality with proven health benefits. The metabolic and longevity benefits of exercise are well-established, and metrics like VO2 max remain important markers of fitness. What this research does suggest is that how you approach these activities matters as much as what you do.
If your current routine feels like punishment (something you endure for future payoff) you're working against your brain's natural motivation system.
The study aligns with hedonic theories of motivation, which propose that people naturally approach activities that feel pleasant and avoid those that feel unpleasant.
Over time, negative exercise experiences can become encoded as memories that bias future decisions toward avoidance, even when someone genuinely wants to be more active.
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Practical shifts that make movement feel better
Based on the study's findings and the underlying motivational science, here are practical ways to build more positive associations with physical activity:
Prioritize enjoyment over optimization: Instead of choosing workouts based purely on calorie burn or efficiency, factor in how much you actually like doing them. A slightly "less optimal" workout you enjoy will always beat a "perfect" workout you dread.
Focus on mastery, not outcomes: The study found mastery motive—wanting to get better at something—predicted future exercise intentions. Set skill-based goals (hold a plank 10 seconds longer, learn a new yoga pose, improve your running form) rather than purely outcome-based ones (lose 10 pounds, burn 500 calories). This mindset shift can transform how you relate to movement.
Notice how you feel during and after: The study measured feelings of pride, energy, and pleasure related to exercise. Start paying attention to these in your own workouts. Do you feel more energized after a morning walk? Proud after completing a challenging set? These emotional signals matter.
Reduce all-or-nothing thinking: If you've internalized the idea that exercise only "counts" if it's intense, long, or leaves you exhausted, you may be setting yourself up for negative associations. Shorter, more moderate sessions that leave you feeling good can build positive momentum.
Experiment with different modalities: Not everyone loves running. Not everyone loves yoga. The "best" exercise is genuinely the one you'll do consistently, and finding that often requires trying different options until something clicks emotionally.
Create supportive environments: The researchers note that social support and non-judgmental settings may be essential for reducing negative affective responses to exercise, particularly for people who've had uncomfortable experiences in fitness spaces. Whether that means working out at home, finding a welcoming gym, or exercising with supportive friends, environment matters.
The takeaway
The most sustainable workout routine isn't the one that burns the most calories or helps you build muscle fastest—it's the one that feels good enough to keep doing. This research suggests that if you want to stick with exercise long-term, stop focusing exclusively on outcomes and start paying attention to how movement makes you feel. Pride, enjoyment, and a sense of mastery aren't just nice bonuses; they're the foundation of lasting change.