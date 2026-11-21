You Could Be Doing Everything Right At The Gym & Still Be Missing This
I'm all for pushing through that last set, but I'm starting to think my biggest fitness obstacle might be my phone.
Since I started strength training three times a week, I've noticed a frustrating pattern.
After a late-night TikTok spiral (2 a.m. is not unheard of), my usual workout can feel like a completely different sport. Weights feel heavier, my energy runs out faster, and sometimes I wonder why I even bothered getting out of bed.
There's a reason those late nights can affect more than my morning mood. Research suggests that even one night without enough sleep can change how your body performs during exercise.
About the research
Sleep isn't just downtime between workouts. It's when your body repairs and rebuilds muscle, which is pretty important if you're lifting weights three days a week like I am.
A review published in Strength & Conditioning Journal found that severe sleep deprivation may reduce muscle protein synthesis, the process your body uses to build and repair muscle. It can also disrupt hormones involved in muscle growth and affect strength and physical performance.
The long-term picture is less clear. One small study included in the review found that sleeping one to two hours less per night didn't prevent muscle or strength gains over five weeks.
Still, this doesn't mean sleep loss has no effect on your workouts in the short term.
One night of poor sleep can affect your workout
A separate resistance-training study1 involving 24 trained adults (12 men and 12 women, with an average age of 22) compared exercise performance after eight hours of sleep, four hours of sleep, and no sleep.
Researchers found that men moved the bar between 7% and 13% slower at moderate weights after four hours of sleep or a sleepless night.
Women's performance at those weights stayed relatively stable, but their muscular endurance dropped. During sets taken to failure (when they could no longer complete another repetition), their bar speed fell between 7% and 12%, particularly during squats.
Both men and women also rated their workouts as harder after a sleepless night.
How poor sleep can affect your run
Running performance may take a hit from a bad night of sleep, too.
A study of 16 recreational runners had participants complete a running test once after a normal night of sleep, and once after staying awake all night.
Following sleep deprivation, the runners took fewer steps per minute, spent longer with each foot on the ground, and had less spring in their legs. They also reached exhaustion 13.2% sooner.
These were small studies looking at short-term sleep loss, so they can't tell us exactly what happens to long-term fitness progress. But they do offer a snapshot of how a rough night can make exercise feel harder the next day.
Why sleep belongs in your training plan
I know the feeling of a workout taking twice the effort after a short night of sleep. When I've scrolled way past bedtime, the next morning usually goes one of two ways:
- I skip it entirely. The alarm goes off, I cancel my session, and I'm back under the covers before I'm fully awake.
- I show up on fumes. I make it to the gym, but every set feels like I'm lifting through wet cement. My trainer can usually tell before I say a word.
Bad sleep messes with more than my workouts, too. It makes me far more likely to break the promises I've made to myself, like:
- Making it to an early dentist appointment
- Carving out creative time before work
- Showing up for the gym sessions I planned
Fitness is a big part of how I take care of myself, so bailing on those commitments leaves me feeling like I'm letting down my health and my gains.
And while I tend to judge progress by heavier weights and finished sets, my body needs time off to recover from the work I'm asking it to do.
How I'm making sleep part of my fitness routine
To remedy this, I'm beginning to treat sleep as part of my training plan, not something to squeeze in after everything else. Here's what I'm working on:
- Aim for seven to nine hours: This is the generally recommended sleep range for adults, so I'm trying to plan my evenings around getting a full night in.
- Set a consistent bedtime: I'm working on putting my phone down before a quick scroll turns into another 2 a.m. situation.
- Make room for recovery: I space out my three weekly strength sessions and use rest days for gentler movement, like walking or stretching.
The takeaway
You can put in the work at the gym, but your body still needs time outside of it to recover.
Sleep isn't a guarantee of bigger muscles, but consistently cutting it short could make training harder and potentially get in the way of progress. Sometimes, the smartest fitness move is knowing when to put your phone down and go to bed.