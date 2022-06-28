 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
This Phone Setting Is A Surprising Stress Trigger, Study Finds

This Phone Setting Is A Surprising Stress Trigger, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
This Phone Setting Is A Surprising Stress Trigger, Study Finds

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

June 28, 2022 — 0:03 AM

If you've ever put your phone on silent mode in an attempt to quiet your notifications (and your mind), you might want to reconsider. According to a new study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, silencing your phone might actually have the opposite effect.

Researching whether or not to put your phone on silent.

For this study, researchers wanted to know how silencing our phones actually impacts us. After all, functions like "Do Not Disturb" sound pretty enticing, offering us a solution to the endless stream of stress-inducing notifications—right?

To find out, researchers analyzed Screen Time data from 138 iPhone users, specifically looking at their ringer settings. Roughly half of the participants kept their ringers on for four consecutive days, while 42% of the participants had their phones on vibrate, and 8.7% had them on silent.

And before those four days, the participants also filled out a survey about whether they experienced FOMO (fear of missing out) and/or NtB (need to belong), so the researchers could look for links between phone usage and certain personality factors.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What the study found.

Contrary to popular belief, it turns out silencing your phone may not offer the solution to stress people are looking for, at least according to this research.

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

In the study, those who silenced their phones spent the most time on social media and picked up their phones to check for notifications significantly more than those who did not keep their phones on silent.

And as far as personality variables, FOMO appears to exacerbate the urge to pick up the phone when it's on silent, with the study finding that those who experience FOMO had both higher screen time, and increased feelings of stress from silencing notifications.

As the study authors explain in their research, "Silencing notifications for [those with FOMO and NtB] appears to be more, rather than less, psychologically distressing," adding, "Results also suggest that many current solutions for mobile phone overuse, like the 'Do not disturb' function, may be counterproductive."

The explanation, the team says, is that hearing the chime or vibration of a notification satisfies "informational, social and environmental surveillance gratifications," as well as eases the stress of uncertainty that comes from a silent phone—particularly in those who experience FOMO.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

If you're not typically one who experiences FOMO, keeping your phone on silent may not be a detriment to your stress levels. But if you do tend to feel FOMO, and you notice you're picking your phone up constantly when it's on silent, you might be better off sticking to your ringer.

calm+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

calm+

calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(18)
calm+
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Neuro Nurse: 10 Ways To Boost Your Brain Health On A Daily Basis

Kristen Reed, RN, BSN, BA, HN-BC
I'm A Neuro Nurse: 10 Ways To Boost Your Brain Health On A Daily Basis
Integrative Health

This Supplement Can Help Ease The Sticky Tension You May Be Feeling In Your Body

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Can Help Ease The Sticky Tension You May Be Feeling In Your Body
Integrative Health

This Is How Keeping Secrets Can Harm (& Sometimes Help!) Your Health

Jason Wachob
This Is How Keeping Secrets Can Harm (& Sometimes Help!) Your Health
Love

11 Things To Talk About On A First Date To Spark Connection, From A Dating Coach

Kelly Gonsalves
11 Things To Talk About On A First Date To Spark Connection, From A Dating Coach
Integrative Health

Higher Levels Of This Underrated Fat Boosts Brain Health, Study Says

Merrell Readman
Higher Levels Of This Underrated Fat Boosts Brain Health, Study Says
Integrative Health

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Night? Stop Taking This Supplement

Sarah Regan
Want To Stay Asleep Through The Night? Stop Taking This Supplement
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Glitter Is About So Much More Than Making You Shine — Just Ask A Drag Queen

Jamie Schneider
Glitter Is About So Much More Than Making You Shine — Just Ask A Drag Queen
Love

19 Meaningful Gifts To Celebrate A Big Anniversary With Your Partner

Sarah Regan
19 Meaningful Gifts To Celebrate A Big Anniversary With Your Partner
Spirituality

What To Know Ahead Of The New Moon In Cancer & How To Work With It

Sarah Regan
What To Know Ahead Of The New Moon In Cancer & How To Work With It
Beauty

I'm A Frequent Lip Picker & This Is The Only Lip Balm That Helped My Pout Heal

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Frequent Lip Picker & This Is The Only Lip Balm That Helped My Pout Heal
Routines

11 Trainer-Approved Abs Exercises To Build Unparalleled Core Strength

Merrell Readman
11 Trainer-Approved Abs Exercises To Build Unparalleled Core Strength
Beauty

Do You Know How Much Collagen Your Skin Will Lose This Year?

Alexandra Engler
Do You Know How Much Collagen Your Skin Will Lose This Year?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-silencing-your-phone-could-actually-be-stressing-you-out-more
calm+

Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
calm+

Your article and new folder have been saved!