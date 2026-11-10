GLP-1s May Help With More Than Food Cravings
GLP-1 medications have changed how doctors treat obesity and diabetes. But their effects may extend beyond blood sugar and appetite.
Think about how cravings can reach beyond food, whether it's an evening drink, a cigarette, or another substance that's difficult to give up. Researchers are now exploring whether these medications could help quiet those urges, too.
A new Science perspective1 examines the growing evidence and makes a case for looking at addiction through a wider lens, including the brain and overall metabolic health.
About the research
GLP-1 is a hormone released by cells in your intestines after you eat.
It helps regulate blood sugar, insulin release, digestion, and fullness. Your brain also produces GLP-1, where it helps control processes involved in motivation and reward.
This summary brings together animal studies, human trials, and real-world health data to explore how GLP-1 medications might influence addiction. The central idea is that addiction isn't just about the brain. Metabolism, inflammation, hormones, and other aspects of physical health may also play a role.
GLP-1s may change how the brain responds to cravings
Repeated substance use can change the brain's reward system. Everyday pleasures may become less satisfying, stress can feel harder to manage, and familiar cues (like seeing a bottle of wine) can trigger strong urges.
This helps explain why quitting isn't simply a matter of willpower. GLP-1 medications may help by reducing the sharp bursts of dopamine associated with rewarding experiences, including drug use.
Animal studies suggest they can reduce drug-related dopamine surges, substance intake, and drug-seeking behavior after exposure to familiar triggers. Researchers are still working out how well these effects translate to people.
Early human research points in a similar direction.
Alcohol has the strongest evidence so far, with randomized trials reporting fewer heavy drinking days among people with alcohol use disorder, including some who weren't actively seeking treatment.
One trial also found reduced smoking in this group. Smaller studies and health record analyses suggest possible benefits for nicotine, opioids, and stimulants, although more research is needed.
Why the whole body matters in addiction research
Substance use affects more than the brain.
Chronic use can disrupt metabolism, hormones, digestion, sleep, and immune function. Inflammation can also influence how the brain processes reward, creating a two-way relationship between physical health and substance use.
These brain-body connections may help explain why substance use disorders often occur alongside conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Many people with substance use disorders also have chronic health conditions.
Since GLP-1 medications already help manage several metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors, they could potentially address more than one health concern at a time.
They also don't produce a rewarding high of their own, so they have little potential for misuse for that reason.
What researchers still need to figure out
GLP-1 medications aren't approved to treat substance use disorders, and several important questions remain:
- Who benefits: Some research suggests people with obesity may respond differently, although newer findings point to possible benefits in a broader group.
- Long-term effects: Researchers don't yet know whether cravings or substance use return after someone stops taking the medication.
- Medication interactions: It's unclear whether GLP-1s could worsen constipation in people taking medications such as buprenorphine or methadone.
- Safety: Risks for people at a normal weight or who are malnourished need further study. Appetite suppression may also be problematic for people with eating disorders or nutritional deficiencies. The perspective highlights reported cases of Wernicke's encephalopathy, a serious brain condition, in people with alcohol use disorder and thiamine deficiency who received GLP-1 treatment.
- Different life stages: Effects on fertility, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and use in children, teens, and older adults remain unclear.
What this means if you're taking a GLP-1
If you're taking a GLP-1 for diabetes or weight management, here's what to keep in mind:
- Pay attention to changes in cravings: Notice whether your interest in alcohol or other substances changes after starting treatment. Share those observations with your doctor.
- Don't change your medication on your own: These early findings aren't a reason to start, stop, or adjust your dose.
- Know that other treatments are available: If substance use is affecting you or someone close to you, talk with a health professional. Medications already exist for opioid, alcohol, and tobacco use disorders, alongside other forms of support.
- Keep expectations realistic: GLP-1s may eventually offer another option for addiction care, but they aren't a proven treatment for substance use disorders today.
The takeaway
A medication best known for changing appetite could one day help change how we approach addiction, too.
But there's a lot left to learn before GLP-1s become part of addiction treatment, and people who need support don't have to wait: effective options are already available.