Why Room Sprays Are An Ideal Candle Alternative For Clean, Refreshing Air
While candles can add some cozy ambiance to a room, they’re not always the best choice come warmer weather. Read: Who wants to add even more heat in the summertime? Luckily, there are many more ways to make your space smell divine without extra heat (or iffy ingredients, which we'll get into below). For instance, you can always swap your candle for a room spray.
Why you should swap your candle for a room spray.
Some candles contain paraffin wax, which is derived from petrolatum, coal, or oil. This wax is colorless and odorless; until it’s mixed with a fragrance that is. The sweet vanilla cookie or tropical breeze scent you’re getting from your candle may transport you to a different place mentally, but fragrances like those often come with air quality concerns. (Not to mention, paraffin wax isn’t a very sustainable option, either.) If you're concerned about the air flowing in your home, you can always look for candles with plant-based waxes and naturally-derived fragrances. Here’s a list for candle lovers.
However, clean-burning candles still do not answer the summertime dilemma. To that end, might we suggest a room spray? These mists are a great option for warmer weather especially, as they have the power to refresh a space without adding any heat.
dream mist
A turn-down service for your senses
Still, it's important to find a clean, sustainably made room spray. Here's one option that will take the guesswork out for you: The mbg dream mist. Though we named it a "dream mist" (and it works wonders as a pillow spray), it can freshen up any space at any time of day. This formula is made with essential oils that were specifically selected for their relaxing aromas, so they can provide a moment of pause with every spritz.
Lavender is a classic, soothing scent and a longtime crowd pleaser, making it great for common spaces. The floral aroma is grounded in sandalwood, which has been used in meditation practices for ages. Hints of Roman chamomile and linden blossom add a dynamic twist to the scent profile without being too overpowering. Feel free to spray this mist in the air or on fabrics (think: couches, pillows, curtains, etc.).
Not only are the ingredients naturally-derived and sustainably sourced, but the packaging is eco-friendly as well. The amber glass bottle can be easily recycled with other glass products, and the shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper. Talk about a winner.
The takeaway.
If you’re in the market for a safe and sustainable way to freshen up any space in your home, you may want to consider swapping your cozy candles for a room spray. Look for essential oils and naturally-derived ingredients to ensure you’re keeping the air in your home clean. And these mists can do more than just add fragrance to a space: Here are a few other ways to use a room spray that probably haven't crossed your mind.
dream mist
A turn-down service for your senses
dream mist
A turn-down service for your senses