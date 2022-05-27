Still, it's important to find a clean, sustainably made room spray. Here's one option that will take the guesswork out for you: The mbg dream mist. Though we named it a "dream mist" (and it works wonders as a pillow spray), it can freshen up any space at any time of day. This formula is made with essential oils that were specifically selected for their relaxing aromas, so they can provide a moment of pause with every spritz.

Lavender is a classic, soothing scent and a longtime crowd pleaser, making it great for common spaces. The floral aroma is grounded in sandalwood, which has been used in meditation practices for ages. Hints of Roman chamomile and linden blossom add a dynamic twist to the scent profile without being too overpowering. Feel free to spray this mist in the air or on fabrics (think: couches, pillows, curtains, etc.).

Not only are the ingredients naturally-derived and sustainably sourced, but the packaging is eco-friendly as well. The amber glass bottle can be easily recycled with other glass products, and the shipping boxes are made from 100% recycled paper. Talk about a winner.