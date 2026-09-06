Scientists Want To Know If This Diabetes Drug Can Change How We Age
You might know metformin as the inexpensive prescription drug that's been helping people manage type 2 diabetes for decades. But lately, it has started showing up in a very different conversation: longevity.
That's because researchers have noticed hints that the drug could affect some of the biological processes involved in aging, raising the possibility that it might do more than help regulate blood sugar.
That question is the focus of new research, which pulls together what scientists know so far about metformin and longevity.
The evidence is intriguing, but there's a pretty big gap between "this looks promising" and "this drug slows aging in humans."
About the review
This was a review, meaning the researchers looked across existing studies rather than testing metformin on a new group of people. They wanted to understand what the evidence says about metformin and aging, from early laboratory research to human data.
The interest in metformin comes from what the drug appears to do inside the body. Beyond lowering blood sugar, it influences several processes that help cells manage energy, respond to stress, and clear out damaged material.
Researchers think those effects could potentially support healthier aging.
That idea is still being tested, though. Evidence from cells and animals can help explain how a drug might work, but it can't tell us whether people who take it will actually live longer or stay healthier.
The early research looks promising, but humans are harder to read
Some of the strongest longevity signals have come from animal research. In C. elegans, a tiny worm commonly used to study aging, metformin increased average lifespan by as much as 36%. Mouse studies have found smaller increases, generally between 6% and 20%.
A study in male monkeys also found that metformin was associated with signs of younger biological age, including measures related to the brain.
Researchers estimated the difference at roughly six years of biological age.
Human research has been much less consistent. One analysis found that people taking metformin had a biological age about three years younger based on chemical changes to their DNA.
Another widely cited study found that people taking metformin appeared to live longer than both people without diabetes and those taking another diabetes medication.
That second finding helped drive interest in metformin as a potential longevity drug.
The catch is that later research hasn't consistently reproduced the result, and researchers have questioned aspects of the original analysis.
We still don't know whether metformin actually slows aging
In adults with metabolic syndrome, metformin lowered the risk of developing type 2 diabetes but didn't prevent cancer, cardiovascular disease, or death. In another trial involving older adults with age-related muscle loss, metformin didn't improve physical performance.
So while there are plenty of reasons to keep studying the drug, we don't yet have strong evidence that taking metformin will slow aging or extend lifespan.
What to know if you're considering metformin
For now, metformin isn't an anti-aging prescription. It's approved for specific medical uses, and taking it for longevity would be considered off-label.
It also isn't risk-free. Digestive side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are common, while long-term use can contribute to vitamin B12 deficiency.
Rarely, metformin can cause a serious buildup of acid in the blood, with a higher risk in people with certain kidney or liver problems.
If you're intrigued by the longevity research, the move isn't to seek out the drug on your own. Talk with a health care provider who can consider your medical history and whether there's a legitimate reason for you to take it.
The takeaway
Metformin is one of the more intriguing drugs being investigated for healthy aging, but the human evidence hasn't caught up with the hype.
For now, it's a drug with potential worth studying, not a proven way to slow aging.