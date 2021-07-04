Is there any place worse to get a scathing sunburn than your scalp or part? Maybe, just maybe you could make an argument for your hands and feet, but I find that a scalp burn comes with a very specific kind of pain. First up: The actual pain itself—sunburns are painful! Second: The area is so hard to treat post-sun as you have to work any soothing ointment between your strands. Third: Have you ever tried washing a burnt scalp? Not great! Finally: When it flakes, it looks like a miserable case of dandruff.

Best to avoid that altogether, no? So that's why I loved this scalp SPF tip from hairstylist Matt Newman in this recent TikTok video. Let's explain.