Perfume is dynamic, and it smells differently on everyone. You see, fragrance notes can shift depending on your skin’s pH balance, oil composition, body temperature, and so on; and each of these factors can affect how your skin interacts with each scent. That’s why, for example, you may absolutely adore a friend’s perfume, but when you try it out for yourself, it doesn't have quite the same impact. Essentially, your signature scent is just that—it will always be uniquely you, and isn’t that something to smile about?

On a similar note (had to), your skin type can also affect how long your perfume lasts, and there’s one giant mistake experts say to watch out for: If you don’t hydrate your skin, your perfume will practically vanish within the hour.