Magnesium is a mineral that has so many roles in the body. It's most known as being an anti-stress mineral and for being a calming ingredient before bed. But magnesium also plays an important role in blood sugar balance. Higher magnesium intake has been associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. And having healthy magnesium levels (because you can measure your magnesium status blood tests) may be protective of complications for those who have type 2 diabetes, specifically diabetic retinopathy.