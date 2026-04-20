New Study Shows Magnesium Status Is Linked To Diabetic Retinopathy
Magnesium is a mineral that has so many roles in the body. It's most known as being an anti-stress mineral and for being a calming ingredient before bed. But magnesium also plays an important role in blood sugar balance. Higher magnesium intake has been associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. And having healthy magnesium levels (because you can measure your magnesium status blood tests) may be protective of complications for those who have type 2 diabetes, specifically diabetic retinopathy.
Here's what you need to know.
About the study
A new meta-analysis1, published in Nutrients, pulled together data from 17 studies and more than 2,200 people with type 2 diabetes. The goal was to compare magnesium levels between people who had developed diabetic retinopathy and those who hadn't.
Researchers also performed subgroup analyses to evaluate whether factors like geographic region, study type, and testing methods influenced the findings.
Magnesium & eye health
Across the pooled data, individuals with diabetic retinopathy had significantly lower magnesium levels than those without the condition.
- Lower magnesium levels were consistently observed across most study types and regions.
- People with proliferative diabetic retinopathy (a more advanced and severe stage) had even lower magnesium levels than those with milder forms.
- The findings remained stable even after sensitivity testing, meaning results were not driven by one single study.
Why magnesium matters for your eyes (& your blood sugar)
While this study does not prove that low magnesium causes diabetic retinopathy, the biological connection is plausible.
Magnesium supports several processes tied to metabolic2 and vascular health, including:
- Insulin signaling: Magnesium helps cells respond properly to insulin.
- Glucose metabolism: It supports the movement of glucose into cells.
- Blood vessel function: Adequate magnesium helps maintain healthy circulation.
- Inflammation control: Low magnesium levels have been associated with increased inflammatory stress.
Over time, disruptions in these systems may contribute to the small blood vessel damage that characterizes diabetic retinopathy.
RELATED READ: 8 Ways To Protect Your Eyes & Prevent Vision Loss
What this means for you
For people living with type 2 diabetes, this research highlights the importance of monitoring micronutrient status in addition to blood sugar levels.
- Consider asking about testing: Magnesium isn't always checked in routine bloodwork, but it can be. If you have type 2 diabetes and want a fuller picture of your metabolic health, it's worth bringing up with your doctor.
- Enjoy magnesium-rich foods: Dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, almonds, black beans, and whole grains are all good sources of magnesium and promote overall health.
- Talk to your provider about supplements if needed: Magnesium supplements can be beneficial for many people. These are our top (expert-vetted) picks for the best magnesium supplements.
- Keep up with your eye exams: Preventative and regular eye care is crucial for catching any changes to your vision or eye health, allowing for early intervention.
The takeaway
This meta-analysis doesn't prove that low magnesium causes diabetic retinopathy, but the consistent pattern across 17 studies is worth paying attention to. For anyone managing type 2 diabetes, making sure you're getting enough magnesium through food (and supplements if needed) is a simple, low-risk way to support your health.
It's one more reminder that small, everyday choices — like what you put on your plate — can add up to meaningful support for your body over time. And that's something to feel good about.