Night Owls May Be Working A Second Shift Without Realizing It
You know that feeling when you shut your laptop for the night, make dinner, and finally sit down, only to realize you're still mentally at work? Maybe you're replaying a conversation or remembering the task you didn't finish.
For some people, that late-night mental energy may be part of their natural body clock.
But a recent analysis of more than 2,000 working adults in Finland suggests that being more of an evening person may be tied to what happens after the workday ends, particularly when it comes to disconnecting and recovering.
About the study
Researchers looked at employed adults ages 20 to 65 in Finland to explore whether people's natural sleep-wake preferences were related to work-life balance and mental well-being.
Participants rated themselves on a scale from definite morning person to definite evening person, a simple way of capturing their chronotype, or when they naturally feel most alert.
They also answered questions about anxiety, depressive symptoms, psychological well-being, and suicidal thoughts in the past year.
On the work side, they reported whether their jobs took too much time or energy away from their personal lives and whether they felt recovered from one workday before the next began. Researchers accounted for age, sex, sleep sufficiency, physical activity, and heavy alcohol use.
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When your workday doesn't really end
The more evening-oriented participants were, the more likely they were to report that work was eating into their personal lives. They were also less likely to feel fully recovered before the next workday.
Their mental health measures followed a similar pattern. Compared with strong morning types, evening types reported more psychological distress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms.
They were also more likely to report suicidal thoughts and previous treatment for anxiety or depression. Sleep, exercise, and alcohol didn't fully explain these differences.
Difficulty recovering from work partly accounted for the link between being an evening type and having a history of anxiety treatment.
Poor recovery and work spilling into personal time were also associated with more anxiety across different chronotypes.
Staying up late may not be the whole story. If your most alert hours happen after the traditional workday, it's easier for work to stretch into the time that should help you recharge.
Why late-night energy can complicate recovery
A late chronotype isn't inherently bad. Some people naturally feel sharper later in the day, and there's nothing unhealthy about that. The challenge is that most work schedules aren't built around those rhythms.
If your brain hits its stride at 5 p.m., you might still have plenty of energy when everyone else is logging off, which makes it easy to keep working when the day's unfinished tasks are sitting right there.
Over time, that leaves less space for the mental switch-off between work and sleep.
Recovery isn't only about how many hours you spend in bed; it's also about getting a real break from work before the next day starts.
These findings come with limits.
The analysis was observational, so it can't show that being a night owl or poor work recovery causes anxiety. Participants also came from Finland and largely reported their own behaviors, so the results may not apply to everyone.
Give yourself a clearer end to the workday
- Choose a stopping point: Pick a realistic time to finish work and treat it as the end of your workday, not the point when you start winding down.
- Create a transition: A short walk, shower, or change of clothes can cue your brain that you're moving into personal time.
- Use your evening energy differently: If you get a second wind at night, you don't have to turn it into another work session. Save some of that energy for something restorative.
- Silence work notifications: Muting Slack, email, or other work alerts after hours makes it easier to stop checking in when you're supposed to be off.
The takeaway
Your chronotype may influence when you feel most alert, but your recovery time is something you can protect. If work regularly follows you into the evening, a firmer boundary could give your brain more room to reset before tomorrow.