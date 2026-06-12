The Unexpected Link Between Late Bedtimes & Anxiety, Study Finds
Have you ever noticed how problems seem bigger at 1 a.m.?
The email you're worried about. The awkward conversation you keep replaying. The life decision you're trying to make. Somehow, everything feels a little worse in the middle of the night.
Part of that may be fatigue. But part of it may be something else. When the rest of the world has gone quiet, we're often left alone with our thoughts. A new study suggests that this nighttime isolation may help explain why people who naturally stay up later tend to report more anxiety and poorer mental health.
Why night owls report worse mental health
The study, presented at SLEEP 2026, included 442 adults who completed questionnaires assessing chronotype, anxiety, loneliness, and overall mental health. Chronotype refers to your body's natural preference for when you feel most alert and when you prefer to sleep. Some people are naturally morning-oriented. Others are wired to stay up later and wake up later.
Researchers were particularly interested in something called nocturnal loneliness, or feelings of loneliness that occur at night.
Participants completed validated assessments measuring general loneliness, nighttime loneliness, anxiety, and whether they naturally leaned toward an earlier or later sleep schedule. The researchers then analyzed how these factors interacted with one another.
Their question was simple: Why do evening chronotypes consistently report poorer mental health than morning types?
The link between late sleep schedules & anxiety
People who naturally preferred later bedtimes reported higher levels of anxiety, poorer mental health, and greater feelings of loneliness than their early-bird counterparts. But what caught the researchers' attention wasn't the sleep timing itself.
The real story appeared to be what was happening during those late-night hours.
People with an evening chronotype were more likely to report feeling lonely at night, and those feelings of loneliness helped explain why they also experienced more anxiety. In fact, once researchers accounted for nocturnal loneliness, the direct relationship between being a night owl and anxiety largely disappeared.
That's an important distinction. It suggests that staying up late may not be inherently bad for mental health. Instead, part of the challenge may be that many night owls find themselves awake during hours when opportunities for connection are limited. When your friends, family, partner, or broader community are asleep, it's easier to feel disconnected from the people around you.
In other words, the issue may not be the late bedtime itself. It may be the loneliness that can sometimes come with it.
Loneliness impacts more than just mental health
This finding also fits into a much larger body of research on loneliness. Over the past decade, loneliness has emerged as one of the most powerful predictors of long-term health. Studies have linked chronic loneliness and social isolation to higher risks of depression, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and even premature mortality.
That's one reason researchers have become increasingly interested in the overlap between sleep, social connection, and health.
Sleep isn't just a biological process. It's also a social one. The timing of our sleep affects when we interact with other people, how often we see them, and whether we feel connected to the communities around us. And when you're one of the only people still awake, it's easy to feel a little more alone than you actually are.
The takeaway
If you're naturally a night owl, this study isn't suggesting you need to transform yourself into a morning person. But it may be worth paying attention to how your schedule affects your opportunities for connection. Getting outside earlier in the day, exposing yourself to morning light, and keeping a somewhat consistent sleep schedule can help your body clock stay on track.
Also, make social plans that fit your schedule. Prioritize relationships that help you feel supported. If late-night hours tend to amplify anxious thoughts, consider creating intentional routines that make those hours feel less isolating, whether that's calling a friend earlier in the evening and limiting screentime (yes, we’re talking about that doom scrolling).
This study also highlights that health isn't just shaped by what we eat, how we exercise, or even how long we sleep. It's also shaped by our relationships. For many night owls, the issue may not be staying up late. It's spending those late hours feeling disconnected from everyone else.