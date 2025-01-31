Advertisement
Why A Lack Of Protein Can Cause Hair Loss + What To Do About It
While hair often sheds with the natural aging process, there are many more factors at play here—some you can control, others not so much.
Here's one (sneaky) factor you can certainly work on with a bit of intention.
Lack of protein can cause hair loss
"A void of protein can cause hair loss1," board-certified dermatologist Neera Nathan, M.D., MSHS, said on an episode of mindbodygreen's Clean Beauty School podcast.
See, when you don't get enough protein, your body may enter a sort of panic mode—holding on to what nutrients it can get to keep your most vital organs working while conserving other resources.
"Your hair will be among the first to suffer because it's not an essential function, so your resources are going elsewhere," she explains. Not to mention, hair itself is made out of keratin—which is a protein in and of itself. "It's that simple," Nathan says.
Now, protein needs will be different for each person. Here's what we know about protein consumption right now:
- The RDA is the minimum: The RDA on protein (0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day2) is the bare minimum amount you need to avoid a nitrogen imbalance. For optimal health, most people should consume 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.
- Protein needs are highly varied and individual: The exact amount of protein you need to thrive depends on your weight, activity level, genetics, and a variety of other factors. Those with kidney damage may need to follow a lower-protein diet.
- Protein quality is just as important as protein quantity: It's important to get leucine in your diet for optimal protein synthesis. Animal proteins generally contain more leucine, but plant-based sources like lentils, hemp seeds, navy beans, and pumpkin seeds can help support the leucine goals for plant-based folks.
Other nutrients essential for healthy hair
Protein isn't the only nutrient to keep an eye on. Research also points out that low levels of the following may contribute to increased hair shedding1:
What to do about it
So consider a balanced diet one pillar to healthy, growing locks from here on out. "It sounds simple, but it is truly important—not just for your hair but for your overall health," Nathan says.
She recommends adding a variety of foods to your plate, including nutrient-dense staples like wild-caught fatty fish, nuts, leafy greens, eggs, and other whole and natural items.
You may also consider adding collagen supplements or protein powders to your routine for even more amino acid support.
"I do want to be clear that more is not always more; we also know that too much of some of these nutrients have been shown to cause hair loss or other serious problems," she adds, so try not to hyper-focus on just one nutrient or food group.
If you've been eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet and still haven't seen any positive results in terms of hair growth (or overall health, for that matter), visit your health care provider, as they may be able to give you some insights via blood tests and other evaluations.
The takeaway
Underconsuming protein can lead to hair loss, as well as deficiencies in other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, selenium, biotin, and vitamin D. It turns out, eating a balanced diet may be one of the best things you can do for your hair (and full body longevity).
