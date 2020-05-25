I'm A Single Mother Of 4. Here's What The Wellness World Gets Wrong

I didn’t anticipate struggling to make ends meet. I earned my master's of social work, a career trajectory I thought was secure. But in that same year, I lost my best friend and co-parent, my mom, to cancer. After being unable to find full-time employment or affordable childcare in Arizona (where I was studying), I moved back to my home state of Illinois.

After a year here, I found a full-time job. I made $43,000 a year, on which I was supposed to support a family of five. For a while, I received a state child care subsidy, which brought the cost of child care down to about $600 per month from $2,000. But I still had to “rob Peter to pay Paul.” I'd routinely pay bills in part or late in order to afford groceries. (Some nonessentials would simply go unpaid, resulting in my recent filing for Chapter 7 this summer.)

At one point, my employer wasn't required to offer health insurance, but I qualified for Medicaid because of my family size. This coverage allowed my family to receive necessary physicals and needed urgent care without incurring massive amounts of medical debt.

In hindsight, social service work may not have been the best career field for a single mom — especially given the demanding positions, fluctuating agency budgets, lower wages, high stress, and job insecurity, but at the time I chose the field I thought I could really make a difference in the lives of the hurting and disenfranchised like myself.

Earlier this year, I lost my job (and also my child care subsidy) and I'm now driving cars as a chauffeur as I seek other opportunities. My entire parenting experience, financially speaking, has been a patchwork of government assistance, earned income, and minimal child support. (I need way more space to tell the tales of trying to negotiate child support enforcement without legal counsel.)

I currently work while my youngest daughter is in half-day kindergarten. We then run errands and take trips to the library until her siblings are out of school at 3 p.m. I also work evening or weekend shifts, because that’s when other family members are available to care for my children. (Though this is not often.) I continue applying for jobs, with tepid optimism that child support will come through.

My children are all strong people and require nearly all of my time. They are all at developmentally different stages and I find myself continually stretching to meet their needs. The sheer volume of homework, school, and activities is overwhelming on a good day. Each child has his or her bad days. For example, they feel socially excluded because I'm not able to afford the trendy clothes and recreational activities their peers get.

There are days when I feel like a complete failure at life, let alone motherhood. Yet, after a near complete nervous breakdown one summer, I realized how much my children need me and how much I need me. So as result, I do my best.