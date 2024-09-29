ILIA

ILIA C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

$ 64

This mineral sunscreen serum contains a trio of buzzy beauty ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide, and allantoin. And thanks to the subtle tint, it provides a hint of coverage perfect for those “no-makeup makeup” days. Pro tip: Let your skin care fully absorb for around 20 minutes before applying this sunscreen serum. It’s oil-based, so if you use it immediately after a water-based moisturizer, it will pill (it took me a bit to find the best timing). Use it correctly, though, and it will give you the silkiest-looking skin—promise.