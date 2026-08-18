Think Harder Workouts Are Better For Blood Sugar? Think Again
If you want to improve your blood sugar, it might seem logical that harder exercise is better. After all, intense workouts can burn through plenty of fuel. But new research suggests there may be another piece of the puzzle: how a workout is structured.
Researchers found that interval training improved insulin sensitivity in a small group of healthy, active adults, while a similarly demanding continuous workout did not. The difference? The intervals gave participants regular periods of recovery.
About the study
Researchers wanted to figure out what actually drives some of exercise's benefits for blood sugar. So they had 10 healthy, physically active adults, including three women, complete four separate sessions.
Three were 50-minute workouts: a moderate continuous workout, a high-intensity interval workout, and a high-intensity continuous workout. The fourth was a no-exercise control day.
The researchers matched the workouts for total workload, meaning the high-intensity sessions required a similar overall amount of effort.
After each session, participants completed an oral glucose test, which shows how well the body handles sugar after a glucose drink. The researchers also tracked how much carbohydrate the participants used during exercise.
The interval workout was the one that stood out
During the workouts, the two high-intensity sessions looked remarkably similar. Both increased carbohydrate use, blood sugar use, and lactate compared with the moderate workout.
But what happened afterward was different.
Only the interval workout improved insulin sensitivity compared with the no-exercise day. It also performed better than both the moderate continuous workout and the high-intensity continuous workout.
Simply exercising harder didn't explain the benefit. The high-intensity workouts demanded a similar amount from the body, but only one included repeated cycles of hard effort followed by recovery.
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Why recovery may be part of the equation
The researchers concluded that the interval pattern itself may help explain the improvement in insulin sensitivity, rather than simply the amount of carbohydrate burned during the workout.
Instead of going harder, think about changing gears. You push, back off, then push again. That repeated shift in effort may create a metabolic response that steady, hard exercise doesn't.
That doesn't mean continuous exercise is bad for blood sugar. It means that, in this small study, intensity alone didn't appear to be the deciding factor.
How to apply this to your workouts
You don't need to turn every workout into an all-out sufferfest to potentially support better blood sugar control. Instead, consider how you structure your harder sessions.
- Alternate effort and recovery: Pair challenging intervals with easier periods instead of maintaining one hard pace throughout.
- Don't make every interval maximal: The participants weren't simply going all-out over and over. Recovery was part of the workout design.
- Repeat the pattern: Several rounds of work and recovery appear more relevant here than one sustained burst of effort.
- Keep your overall routine balanced: Use intervals alongside easier cardio, moderate exercise, and strength training rather than treating them as your only form of movement.
There is an important caveat: This was a very small study of just 10 healthy, active adults, so the findings are an early clue, not a new exercise prescription.
More research is needed to see whether the same pattern holds in people with insulin resistance, diabetes, or other metabolic conditions. Some very common medications may also blunt certain benefits of high-intensity exercise.
The takeaway
When it comes to blood sugar, harder doesn't necessarily mean better. This small study suggests that the rhythm of a workout, with hard efforts followed by recovery, may matter as much as the intensity itself.
So if interval training has always sounded like a recipe for misery, take heart. The recovery periods aren't just there to help you catch your breath. They may be part of what makes the workout work.