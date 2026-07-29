This Common Medication May Reduce A Major Benefit Of High-Intensity Exercise
If you take metformin and you've been logging serious gym time, a new study may change how you think about your workouts. Metformin is one of the most prescribed medications for type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance. It works by lowering the amount of glucose your liver releases and helping your body use insulin more effectively.
Researchers went into the study with a hypothesis that, yes, taking metformin would blunt the improvement in post-meal blood sugar that typically occurs with exercise (and that this effect would be more pronounced with higher-intensity exercise). So, was their hypothesis right? Here's what they found.
About the study
This study was a double-blind trial. Participants at risk for metabolic syndrome were randomized into four groups for 16 weeks: low-intensity exercise plus placebo, low-intensity exercise plus metformin, high-intensity exercise plus metformin, or high-intensity exercise plus placebo.
Low-intensity was defined as roughly 55% of maximum aerobic capacity (also known as VO2 max); high-intensity was roughly 85%. Both groups exercised five days per week, and the metformin dose was 2,000 mg per day.
Metformin raised post-meal blood sugar after intense workouts
People in the high-intensity exercise plus metformin group saw their one-hour and two-hour blood sugar levels after consuming glucose rise by roughly 18 to 21 mg/dL over the course of the study.
People in the high-intensity exercise plus metformin group saw their one-hour and two-hour blood sugar levels after consuming glucose rise by roughly 18 to 21 mg/dL over the course of the study.
That didn't happen in the high-intensity exercise plus placebo group. Blood sugar levels were also higher in the high-intensity metformin group compared to both the high-intensity placebo group and the low-intensity placebo group. In the low-intensity exercise groups, metformin did not appear to raise blood sugar levels.
Even as blood sugar levels increased, insulin levels were actually lower in the high-intensity metformin group compared to both placebo groups.
And improvements in insulin sensitivity (meaning how well the body responds to insulin) only translated into better blood sugar control in the groups that exercised without metformin.
Why the combination may matter
Both metformin and high-intensity exercise work on blood sugar through some of the same pathways. High-intensity exercise helps your body become more sensitive to insulin and helps your muscle pull in glucose more efficiently after a workout.
Metformin does something similar through overlapping mechanisms. So when both are working at the same time, they may not stack on top of each other the way you'd expect. Metformin may actually reduce some of the post-meal blood sugar benefits that high-intensity exercise would deliver on its own.
It's worth keeping this in context, though. This finding is about post-meal glucose responses measured in a controlled test setting. It doesn't mean metformin cancels out all the benefits of vigorous exercise, and it doesn't mean the drug stops working. Metformin has effects that extend well beyond blood sugar, including on the brain.
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What this means if you take metformin
Keep taking your medication, and keep exercising. Both are still effective tools for blood sugar and metabolic health, and this study wasn't designed to pit one against the other.
That said, if you're on metformin and have specific blood sugar goals, it may be worth talking to your doctor about whether your current exercise intensity is the right fit. Tracking your bloodwork over time can help you both see how your plan is working.
- Keep exercising: Both moderate and vigorous exercise offer well-established health benefits; neither should be abandoned based on this finding
- Talk to your provider: If you take metformin and have specific blood sugar goals, ask whether your exercise intensity is the best fit for your health plan
- Mix it up: A combination of moderate and vigorous exercise is generally recommended for overall metabolic health, and this study doesn't change that guidance
- Don't adjust your medication: Any medication changes should be made with your doctor's guidance, not based on a single study
The takeaway
Exercise remains one of the best tools for supporting metabolic health, and this small study suggests that metformin’s effects may vary depending on exercise intensity. For now, focus on a well-rounded routine that includes regular movement, strength training, and cardio. And talk with your health care provider before making changes to your medication or exercise plan.