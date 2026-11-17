Aging Leads To A Natural Fitness Decline—But There Are Things We Can Do
There's something reassuring about being a lifelong exerciser. You know your body, you know how to push yourself, and you've built years of endurance through countless runs, rides, and swims.
But does all that training make you immune to the effects of aging? Not quite.
In a recent review1, researchers set out to investigate how aerobic fitness changes in women who have spent years participating in endurance sports, and their findings offer a useful reality check about what even the most dedicated athletes can expect after 40.
About the review
Researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 69 studies involving 1,903 female master athletes (women aged 40 and older who regularly participate in endurance training).
They focused on VO2 max, a measure of how much oxygen your body can use when you're exercising hard. It helps show how well your heart and lungs supply oxygen to your muscles so they can keep working.
The higher your VO2 max, the more oxygen your body can use during intense exercise. While age-related changes in VO2 max have been widely studied in men, much less research has focused specifically on trained women.
Aerobic fitness drops by nearly 12% every decade
Across the studies, VO2 max gradually declined with age, regardless of sport.
On average, women in their 40s had a VO2 max score of around 45, compared to 40 for women in their 50s, 35 for those in their 60s, and 30 for women aged 70 and older.
These numbers represent how much oxygen the body can use during intense exercise, relative to body weight. The lower the score, the less oxygen the body can use to fuel demanding activity.
Researchers calculated an average decline of 11.7% per decade after age 40. This pattern appeared across running, cycling, swimming, and other endurance disciplines.
Years of training don't completely protect against age-related changes in aerobic fitness. Even women who have spent decades building their endurance experience a gradual decline in how efficiently their bodies use oxygen during exercise.
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Why VO2 max matters beyond your workouts
VO2 max isn't just about running faster or keeping up during a cycling race. It also reflects your cardiorespiratory fitness, which influences how comfortably you handle everyday activities like climbing stairs, walking uphill, or carrying groceries.
Higher cardiorespiratory fitness is associated with better heart health and a lower risk of premature death.
Understanding how it changes with age is particularly important for women, who have historically been underrepresented in exercise research.
This review helps fill that gap by offering a clearer picture of what happens to aerobic fitness in trained women.
How to support your aerobic fitness as you age
The review didn't test specific training programs, so it can't tell us exactly how to slow the decline. Still, maintaining an active routine is an important part of supporting cardiovascular fitness as you get older.
A few ways to keep your aerobic system challenged:
- Keep up regular cardio: Running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking all get your heart working. Choose activities you enjoy and can maintain consistently.
- Mix in interval training: Alternate short bursts of higher-intensity exercise with recovery periods. This challenges your aerobic system in a different way than steady-paced workouts. Adjust the intensity to your fitness level, especially if you're new to intervals.
- Track your progress over time: Your pace at 60 doesn't have to match your pace at 30. Focus on how your endurance, recovery, and overall fitness change over time. If you notice unexpected changes in your ability to exercise, check in with your health care provider.
The takeaway
Your VO2 max might not stay the same forever, but that doesn't mean your best exercise days are behind you. Keep challenging your cardiovascular system, mix up your workouts, and remember that staying active is a win at every age.