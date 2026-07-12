Thurlow's advice is to draw inspiration from what elite athletes do, then scale it way down. "Take ideas from what they do, but then use it in your own individual context, and most of the time that's reducing the intensity and the volume and the duration of exercise," he told me. Instead of 20 reps of 400s, do eight to ten. Instead of eight rounds of the Norwegian 4x4 protocol, do four to five. The principle is the same. It's the dose that's different.