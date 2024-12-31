Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

The United States has a history of experimenting with Daylight Saving Time to address various challenges. During the energy crisis of the 1970s, the country adopted permanent DST in an attempt to conserve energy. However, the policy faced widespread public backlash, particularly from parents and workers who disliked dark winter mornings. The experiment lasted less than two years before the policy was reversed due to safety concerns, such as increased traffic accidents and challenges for schoolchildren commuting in the dark.