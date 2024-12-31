Advertisement
Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Twice a year, millions of Americans groan as they adjust their clocks for Daylight Saving Time (DST). What may seem like a simple task has profound implications for health, safety, and well-being. Experts like Michael Breus, Ph.D., widely known as "The Sleep Doctor," science journalist Lynne Peeples, sleep researcher Matthew Walker, Ph.D., as well as neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Ph.D., and Samer Hatter, Ph.D. argue that it's time to ditch DST for good.
Here’s why abolishing this outdated practice could be one of the best things we can do for our health.
Why DST no longer works
DST was introduced over a century ago during an agrarian era when maximizing daylight made sense for farming and energy conservation. However, as Breus points out, “The world no longer works this way.” Today, artificial lighting and modern lifestyles have rendered DST largely irrelevant. Instead of helping, it disrupts our natural rhythms and makes mornings darker, which interferes with our ability to wake up alert and refreshed.
The impact of DST
Breus argues that DST is an outdated practice causing unnecessary harm. He highlights a crucial aspect of sleep health: light exposure. Melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate sleep, is produced in the dark. When we wake up during dark mornings—common under DST—our bodies are still in “sleep mode,” leading to grogginess and reduced productivity.
Looking to circadian science
Neuroscientists like Huberman and Samer Hattar, along with longevity expert Peter Attia, emphasize that DST wreaks havoc on our circadian rhythms—the internal clocks governing our sleep-wake cycles, mood, and metabolism. According to Huberman, the forced shift in daylight exposure during DST pushes our internal clocks later, exacerbating existing sleep issues, particularly for those with delayed sleep phases.
Hattar adds that this disruption goes beyond sleep. Misaligned circadian rhythms can lead to a host of mental health challenges, including increased rates of depression and anxiety. These experts advocate for aligning our societal schedules with natural light cycles, which would restore balance to our biological systems.
The health toll
In his TedEd talk, Matthew Walker, a leading sleep scientist and author of Why We Sleep, calls DST a "global experiment" with dire consequences. He explains that even a one-hour loss of sleep can have immediate health impacts. The spring forward has the dubious honor of being one of the most dangerous days of the year. In the spring, heart attack rates1 increase by 24%, while the fall's extra hour of sleep leads to a 21% decrease.
These patterns extend to road accidents2, suicide rates, and even the economy, with stock markets showing declines following the time change. Walker emphasizes, “Sleep is one of the best investments we can make,” and DST interferes with this essential health resource.
Circadian clocks and societal impacts
Lynne Peeples, journalist and author of The Inner Clock: Living in Sync with Our Circadian Rhythms, brings a broader societal lens to the discussion. In her appearance on the mindbodygreen podcast, she highlighted the physiological and societal disruptions caused by DST. Circadian clocks—tiny “timekeepers” in our bodies—regulate everything from metabolism to mood. DST, by shifting daylight hours later, throws these clocks out of sync, leading to increased risks of weight gain, heart disease, and mental health disorders.
Peeples also points out the unintended consequences of adopting permanent DST. For example, dark winter mornings would cancel out the benefits of delayed school start times, which have been shown to improve academic performance and mental health in teens. Permanent standard time, she argues, is the best option for public health and societal well-being.
The past & the future for DST
The United States has a history of experimenting with Daylight Saving Time to address various challenges. During the energy crisis of the 1970s, the country adopted permanent DST in an attempt to conserve energy. However, the policy faced widespread public backlash, particularly from parents and workers who disliked dark winter mornings. The experiment lasted less than two years before the policy was reversed due to safety concerns, such as increased traffic accidents and challenges for schoolchildren commuting in the dark.
Fast forward to today, more than 60% of Americans3 express support for eliminating the biannual clock changes, with many preferring a consistent time year-round. Despite this widespread sentiment, federal legislation on the issue has stalled, leaving states unable to make significant changes independently without congressional approval.
Arizona and Hawaii have taken a firm stance by opting out of DST altogether and sticking with standard time throughout the year. These states serve as examples of how eliminating DST can simplify schedules and reduce disruptions, sparking debates in other states about the feasibility of following their lead. While the conversation continues, the future of DST in the U.S. remains uncertain, caught in a tug-of-war between tradition, convenience, and public opinion.
