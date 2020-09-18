According to Ciraldo, warm water can make you feel even more itchy. That's because the high temperature has the ability to strip skin of its natural oils and lipids, which can thereby weaken the skin barrier. Since those with eczema already have a compromised skin barrier, compromising it further can lead to worsened flares and itchier symptoms. Even those without chronic eczema might want to avoid a scalding bath or shower, Ciraldo has told us: Too-hot water can lead to dry, cracked skin.

We'll admit, a slightly warmed compress is loads better than a steamy washcloth; if you're using lukewarm water, you're probably fine. Just know that there's a fine line between lukewarm and, well, warm—so it's easy to cross into itchy territory. A safe bet, says Ciraldo, is to use cool compresses instead, so there's zero risk of a too-hot temperature. You can also trace ice cubes along the lids—it'll give you a similar relief to scratching (breaking the itch-scratch-itch cycle) without tugging or tearing the delicate skin.

After, she suggests applying a soothing, calming topical sparingly around the eyes twice a day. (Many use hydrocortisone, although she also touts oatmeal lotion for its ability to protect the skin barrier.) "Also, stop all your eye makeup and any eye products, including micellar water (which may have artificial fragrance or another potentially irritating ingredient) for at least a week, and just wash with cool water," she notes.