mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The One Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Eye Eczema, From A Derm

The One Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Eye Eczema, From A Derm

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Young Woman Applying Eye Cream to Undereye

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

September 18, 2020 — 14:08 PM

Eczema flare-ups are already challenging to deal with, but eczema around the eyes adds a whole new layer of frustration. Like any other patch or flare, scratching will only make the symptoms worse (that unforgiving itch-scratch-itch cycle)—but rubbing and tugging at the delicate eye area has the potential to exacerbate fine lines later on or even create microtears in the lid skin. We repeat: a whole new layer of frustration.

If you suffer from eczema around the eyes, you've likely heard the warning once or twice. But according to board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD., there's another mistake you might be making when it comes to relieving eye eczema symptoms: warm compresses. You might feel a sense of relief in the moment, but they might work against you in the long run.

Why you shouldn't use warm water. 

According to Ciraldo, warm water can make you feel even more itchy. That's because the high temperature has the ability to strip skin of its natural oils and lipids, which can thereby weaken the skin barrier. Since those with eczema already have a compromised skin barrier, compromising it further can lead to worsened flares and itchier symptoms. Even those without chronic eczema might want to avoid a scalding bath or shower, Ciraldo has told us: Too-hot water can lead to dry, cracked skin. 

We'll admit, a slightly warmed compress is loads better than a steamy washcloth; if you're using lukewarm water, you're probably fine. Just know that there's a fine line between lukewarm and, well, warm—so it's easy to cross into itchy territory. A safe bet, says Ciraldo, is to use cool compresses instead, so there's zero risk of a too-hot temperature. You can also trace ice cubes along the lids—it'll give you a similar relief to scratching (breaking the itch-scratch-itch cycle) without tugging or tearing the delicate skin.

After, she suggests applying a soothing, calming topical sparingly around the eyes twice a day. (Many use hydrocortisone, although she also touts oatmeal lotion for its ability to protect the skin barrier.) "Also, stop all your eye makeup and any eye products, including micellar water (which may have artificial fragrance or another potentially irritating ingredient) for at least a week, and just wash with cool water," she notes. 

Advertisement

The takeaway.

While a warm compress might sound relieving in the moment, cool or cold temperatures are best for relieving itchy symptoms and breaking the itch-scratch-itch cycle—especially for eczema around the eyes. Because the eye area is so delicate already, minimizing the urge to tug and rub is crucial; better to skip the steam and opt for expert-approved methods that will cool the area (and strengthen the skin barrier, while you're at it). 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Many Swear By Castor Oil For Longer Lashes, But Does It Work? Derms Explain

Jamie Schneider
Many Swear By Castor Oil For Longer Lashes, But Does It Work? Derms Explain
Home

5 Signs Of An Overwatered Plant + How To Save It Before It's Too Late

Sarah Regan
5 Signs Of An Overwatered Plant + How To Save It Before It's Too Late
$19.99

Beat Inflammation

With Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Beat Inflammation
Sex

From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
From Nipple Clamps To Voice Recordings: 30 Foreplay Ideas To Mix Things Up
Integrative Health

A Gastroenterologist On Why You Should Stop Chewing Gum (For Your Gut!)

Jamie Schneider
A Gastroenterologist On Why You Should Stop Chewing Gum (For Your Gut!)
Climate Change

Clothing Recycling 101: What To Do With That Pile In Your Closet

Emma Loewe
Clothing Recycling 101: What To Do With That Pile In Your Closet
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What It Means When Someone Crosses Their Arms, From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
What It Means When Someone Crosses Their Arms, From Body Language Experts
Routines

How To Do Wheel Pose To Strengthen Your Spine & Open Your Heart

Pilin Anice
How To Do Wheel Pose To Strengthen Your Spine & Open Your Heart
Beauty

You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why

Alexandra Engler
You Should Be Syncing Your Skin Care & Your Period: A Derm Explains Why
Spirituality

4 Low-Lift Ways To Add Ayurveda Practices Into Your Daily Routine

Jason Wachob
4 Low-Lift Ways To Add Ayurveda Practices Into Your Daily Routine
Mental Health

When It Comes To Living A Joyful Life, New Research Finds Sleep Is Key

Emma Loewe
When It Comes To Living A Joyful Life, New Research Finds Sleep Is Key
Beauty

A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips

Alexandra Engler
A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-derm-says-you-shouldnt-use-warm-compresses-for-eye-eczema

Your article and new folder have been saved!